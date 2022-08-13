Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio

Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested earlier this week in connection to the fatal shooting

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. 

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.

Magallanes' role in the shooting is not known.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, and a 17-year-old suspect, police said.

CALIFORNIA POLICE KILLING: 2, INCLUDING TEEN, IN CUSTODY FOR FATALLY SHOOTING OFF-DUTY OFFICER

  A photo of Officer Gardiel Solorio
    Image 1 of 2

    A picture of Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens on August 9, 2022.

  Monterey Park Chief of Police Kelly Gordon with a photo of Officer Gardiel Solorio
    Image 2 of 2

    Monterey Park Chief of Police Kelly Gordon speaks in front of the Downey City Hall in Downey on August 9, 2022.

The rookie officer initially reversed away from the suspects, who were attempting to rob him, before his car collided with another vehicle, Monterey Park Chief of Police Kelly Gordon said Tuesday during a news conference with Captain Scott Loughner. 

Delcid then shot at Solorio several times. The teenager was the driver, officials said.

CALIFORNIA COP KILLING SUSPECT HAS VIOLENT RAP SHEET, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONVICTION IN MARCH

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Downey police arrested two suspects and the investigation into Solorio’s death was still ongoing.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after a Monterey Park Police Officer was fatally shot in a parking lot.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after a Monterey Park Police Officer was fatally shot in a parking lot.

"We're happy to know that arrests have been made," the sheriff said. "There's a lot more investigation to go on."

Delcid appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered to remain in jail without bail until a September arraignment, FOX LA reported. 

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said during a press conference Wednesday that Delcid faces charges of murder, attempted robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm — which could result in a life sentence.

  Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón during a press conference at the Hall of Justice on Aug. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

  The family of Officer Gardiel Solorio
    Image 2 of 2

    An officer consoles family of Officer Gardiel Solorio on Aug. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Solorio joined the Monterey Park Police Department in January, after graduating from the county sheriff's academy on July 22. He started field training on July 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.