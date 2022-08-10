California cop killing suspect has violent rap sheet, domestic violence conviction in March

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A California man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in broad daylight is a 20-year-old with a history of arrests on allegations of violence, according to Los Angeles law enforcement sources.

Carlos Daniel Delcid is accused of gunning down Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio in an LA Fitness parking lot during an attempted carjacking Monday, sources told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County jail records show Delcid has been booked a half-dozen times in the past year — the most recent coming Tuesday, a day after Downey police arrested him. He is being held on $2 million bail.

The spate of violence led Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon to announce Wednesday that his office would make an exception to his policy against seeking special enhancements and against seeking life without parole. Delcid is now facing charges that include murder, attempted robbery and possession of firearm by a felon, with enhancements.

OFF-DUTY CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED IN GYM PARKING LOT

"Officer Solorio attempted to flee by backing up his vehicle when the suspect fired multiple times," Gascon said during a news briefing. "The defendant then returned back to a vehicle where a juvenile was behind the wheel, and they fled the scene."

Law enforcement sources say Delcid also has several juvenile arrests, including for an alleged attempted murder charge — but no convictions. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to felony charges of domestic violence and residential burglary after beating up and attacking his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He was sentenced to six months in county jail and four years of felony probation.

Prosecutors were unable to file an enhancement for using a knife in Delcid's February domestic violence crime due to progressive directives implemented by Gascon.

In January, Delcid was arrested on another carjacking allegation, but authorities did not have enough evidence to bring charges, sources told Fox News Digital.

LOS ANGELES DISTRICT ATTORNEY GASCON VOWS TO RESENTENCE INMATES ON ‘RACIST’ DEATH ROW, ANGERING VICTIMS’ FAMILIES

Gascon is expected to announce charges in the case later this afternoon.

Investigators told FOX 11 Los Angeles earlier this week that Solorio suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his car and that surveillance footage, at one point, shows his vehicle traveling backwards around 25 feet before slamming into a van — possibly in an attempt to escape his attacker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solorio, 25, was new to the force, sources told Fox News Digital. He suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest and the shooting was captured on the gym’s surveillance videos. Multiple suspects were said to have been taken into custody.

A post on the Monterey Police Department’s Instagram just two weeks ago congratulated the new officer on his graduation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News Digital for updates.