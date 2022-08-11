Expand / Collapse search
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer

Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot while sitting in his car outside a gym

Pilar Arias
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif.

Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. 

One of the suspects, identified by police as 20-year-old Carlos Delcid tried to rob Solorio as he was sitting in his car. Delcid reportedly shot Solorio five times at close range as he was backing up and slammed into a parked van while trying to get away, surveillance footage shows. 

Delcid returned to a nearby vehicle and took off with a 17-year-old driver, who has been filed on in juvenile court for his participation in the crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN FACE, 2 CIVILIANS HURT IN CALIFORNIA

"Senseless gun violence has once again taken someone who pledged to protect others," Gascón said in a statement.

POLICE HAVE 'PERSON OF INTEREST' IN CUSTODY AFTER MAN GUNNED DOWN AT OWN BIRTHDAY PARTY IN ATLANTA

Pictures of off-duty  Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio and the man accused of shooting him to death, Carlos Delcid.

Pictures of off-duty  Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio and the man accused of shooting him to death, Carlos Delcid. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Delcid was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery.

"Gascón said they will be seeking life without the possibility of parole for Delcid," FOX 11 reports. Delcid has been booked a half-dozen times in the past year, and is being held on $2 million bail.

At this time authorities do not believe the rookie officer was targeted for being a member of the force. Solorio joined the department as a recruit in January, but only graduated from the sheriff's training academy last month. He began his field training on July 25. 

Solorio is survived by many family members and a fiancée. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.