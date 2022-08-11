California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif.



Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.



One of the suspects, identified by police as 20-year-old Carlos Delcid tried to rob Solorio as he was sitting in his car. Delcid reportedly shot Solorio five times at close range as he was backing up and slammed into a parked van while trying to get away, surveillance footage shows.



Delcid returned to a nearby vehicle and took off with a 17-year-old driver, who has been filed on in juvenile court for his participation in the crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

"Senseless gun violence has once again taken someone who pledged to protect others," Gascón said in a statement.

Delcid was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery.