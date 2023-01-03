LA police launch homicide probe after homeless man found dead inside burning RV

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation Tuesday after a homeless man was found dead inside a burning RV near Exposition Park overnight.

The RV fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard, near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Police and Los Angeles city firefighters responded, and once flames engulfing the RV were knocked down, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside.

The victim, who was reportedly homeless and living out of the RV, has yet to be publicly named by the coroner's office pending notification of his family.

A witness told police a man approached the RV and threw an unknown object inside shortly before it became engulfed, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The suspect was spotted fleeing on foot and remains at large, police said.

The witness said the suspect also might have been in an earlier altercation with the victim.

According to FOX 11, the suspect might have been arrested as a result of that altercation but was later released before the alleged murder, though LAPD would not confirm investigators know who the suspect is.