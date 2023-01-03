Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest

STROUDSBURG, Pa – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was spotted Tuesday for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van at the courthouse in advance of his highly anticipated extradition hearing.

Kohberger, 28, wore a red jail-issue jumpsuit and had his hands shackled in front of him, as two law enforcement officials escorted him to the Monroe County Courthouse at about 10:45 a.m.

He remained stone faced as reporters pelted him with questions that included, "Why did you do it?" and "Are you going to Idaho?"

At one point the accused mass murderer, wearing a haunting expression, looked directly at the scrum of media.

The Washington State University Ph.D student was arrested early Friday by the FBI and local police for allegedly stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in an off-campus rental home.

It took authorities nearly seven weeks to track down Kohberger more than 2,500 miles away at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He was taken into custody during an early morning raid at his parents' gated community in the Poconos.

Kohberger, who was studying at WSU's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, was transported from the Monroe County Correctional Facility to the courthouse 7 miles away for his extradition hearing, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

His attorney, Jason LaBar, previously said his client will waive extradition and voluntarily return to Moscow, Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for the quadruple homicide.

LaBar, chief public defender for Monroe County, said a new attorney would take over in Idaho.

The lawyer told Law&Crime that his family cannot afford a private lawyer and that one would be appointed.

In an interview with NBC News, LaBar said his client believes he'll be exonerated. His parents and two sisters, who are expected to be in court, are also standing behind Kohberger, the lawyer added.

"They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," LaBar said of his parents. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."

Kohberger was nabbed after authorities matched DNA from the crime scene to a sample submitted by one of his immediate family members to a genealogy testing website, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

A motive for Kohberger's alleged crimes has not been disclosed. The fixed-blade knife he allegedly used in the attack has also not been recovered, officials said.



Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.