U.S.

Virginia officials identify dead suspect in 'road rage incident' as dispatch audio reveals what started chaos

Virginia State Police trooper shot and killed 32-year-old Jared Llamado after he confronted officer with knife on I-495

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Virginia dispatch audio reveals chaos during mass stabbing on highway Video

Virginia dispatch audio reveals chaos during mass stabbing on highway

Dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital shows how a mass stabbing incident on a Virginia highway began. (Credit: Broadcastify and WTTG)

The suspect in a highway "road rage incident" Sunday that left one woman dead and the alleged attacker fatally shot by police has been identified by authorities as dispatch audio reveals how it all started.

In a news release, the Virginia State Police said that 32-year-old Jared Llamado of McLean allegedly stabbed Michelle Adams, 39; Dana Bonnell, 36; Mary C. Flood, 37 and Heather Miller, 40. Adams died as a result of her injuries. A dog was also killed in the stabbing attack. The incident happened on I-495 southbound at 1:20 p.m. in Fairfax County, about 30 minutes from Washington, D.C.

Officials said that the stabbing followed a crash and isn't believed to be terrorism-related. 

The Virginia State Police said Llamado confronted a trooper that arrived on scene, who then shot the suspect who was armed with a knife. Llamado died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

officials block highway lanes amid heavy police presence

Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia State police reportedly engaged a suspect following a mass stabbing on I-495 at Little River Turnpike on March 1, 2026. (WTTG)

The state trooper wasn't injured in the shooting.

"A Virginia State Police trooper was called to the scene at approximately 1:17 p.m. for a reported road rage incident. When the trooper arrived on scene, he was confronted by a male suspect carrying a knife," the Virginia State Police wrote. "The trooper then shot the suspect in self-defense. The suspect, Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean, Va., was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Llamado later succumbed to those injuries. The trooper was not injured."

'ROAD RAGE INCIDENT' TURNS DEADLY AS VIRGINIA HIGHWAY STABBING LEAVES 2 PEOPLE DEAD; DOG ALSO KILLED

aerial view of highway traffic and lane closure

Virginia State police reportedly engaged a suspect following a mass stabbing on I-495 at Little River Turnpike. (Commonwealth of Virginia traffic camera)

Dispatch audio reviewed by Fox News Digital states that the incident "started out as a property damage crash," then the suspect began "stabbing people with a knife."

The dispatch operator said that there were "multiple victims in the roadway."

Fairfax County Police Department vehicle.

A Fairfax County police car is parked. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Officials shut down a portion of the highway while police responded.

"I-495 and 495 Express Lanes southbound past Gallows Road is closed due to a major incident," the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia office said.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
