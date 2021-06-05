Lisa Boothe: Schools 'already teaching racism...and now we have them teaching anti-Semitism'

"The Big Saturday Show" reacted to a San Francisco teachers' union resolution stating they had a "special responsibility to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people," with Fox News 24/7 Headlines reporter Carly Shimkus calling the resolution a "virtue signal" that "angered a bunch of people."

"That is 100% not in their job description," Shimkus said. "It’s also not something that the United States supports because it goes against our strong partnership with Israel. Literally, no one asked the teachers' union to weigh in on international politics."

The United Educators of San Francisco endorsed the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in mid-May in a resolution that expresses "solidarity with the Palestinian people and [calls] for Israel to end bombardment of Gaza and stop displacement at Sheikh Jarrah."

SAN FRANCISCO TEACHERS' UNION GETS PUSHBACK OVER BDS ENDORSEMENT

"We have schools across America already teaching racism through critical race theory, and now we have them teaching anti-Semitism in America," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said.

"Over the past year, there’s never been a better case for school choice in America," she added. "Thank God we have parents getting organized now that the curtain is being called back on some of the terrible things kids across America are being taught."

Show co-hosts also reacted to "Real Time" host Bill Maher calling higher education a "racket," with Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell saying "elites have made us believe that if you don’t go get a college degree, there’s no way that you can be successful."

"We know that’s wrong," Caldwell added.

Fox News contributor Johnny Jones agreed, noting "When the stuff hits the fan and Bitcoin ruins us all and the power grid is hacked by China, it’s not going to be the performing arts that gets us through it.

"Someone might know how to build a shelter, keep water running," he added. "They might know how to keep these pipelines going even when they’ve been hacked, and the world might keep spinning and life might continue on.

Jones’s advice was for young people to get a degree, but also to get "life experience."

"Let me tell you, I commend anyone who looks at trade school as an option," he said.

"Go get an education, gut get some life experience, and most of all, know that you have to put food on the table so you can go to the living room and watch the performing arts through Netflix or Fox Nation, hopefully."

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.