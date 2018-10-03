Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Carley Shimkus

24/7 Headlines reporter

Carley Shimkus currently serves as a 24/7 Headlines reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC), offering reports on various social media trends and entertainment news across the network’s programming. Shimkus joined the network in 2012 as an associate producer for the FOX Business Network (FBN). In this role, she often appears on FOX & Friends First, FOX & Friends, Mediabuzz and additional FNC programming. Read More

Shimkus graduated from Quinnipiac University where she earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.