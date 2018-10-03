Carley Shimkus currently serves as a 24/7 Headlines reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC), offering reports on various social media trends and entertainment news across the network’s programming. Shimkus joined the network in 2012 as an associate producer for the FOX Business Network (FBN). In this role, she often appears on FOX & Friends First, FOX & Friends, Mediabuzz and additional FNC programming. Read More

Shimkus graduated from Quinnipiac University where she earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism.