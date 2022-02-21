Last-ditch Ukraine summit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BIDEN-PUTIN SUMMIT - President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to "the principle" to meet for a summit discussing "security and strategic stability in Europe," but it will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the summit during their meeting on Thursday. The announcement comes just hours after Fox News confirmed that Russian commanders have been given orders to carry out an invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

CRT TRAINING - EXCLUSIVE – At least 23 of America’s 25 most prestigious medical colleges and universities have some form of mandatory student training or coursework on ideas related to critical race theory (CRT), according to CriticalRace.org, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education. Continue reading …

WHITE HOUSE MUM - The White House won't say whether Lia Thomas' dominance in NCAA women's swimming changes President Biden's position on transgender athletes competing in female sports. Thomas, who previously competed on the University of Pennsylvania's men's swim team, has shattered multiple records since undergoing a gender transition and switching to the women's team. Continue reading …

VIOLENT CRIMES - Atlanta is grappling with violent crime trends that have continued from 2021 into the new year, and local officials are working to come up with new solutions. The southern city saw a 30-year record in homicides last year, when it had 158 murders compared to 157 in 2020 and 99 in 2019. Continue reading …

DEM CANDIDATE UNDER FIRE - An Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate is under fire for allegedly verbally attacking several pre-teen girls while at the home of a friend who was hosting a sleepover with multiple middle school girls present. Continue reading …

'The Next Revolution' host Steve Hilton explained how Biden's weak posture and energy policies have opened the playing field for Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine. Watch now …

PRESIDENTS DAY ADVICE - While the political divide in our country may seem as intense as ever, some of the nation’s greatest presidents have shared important advice about unity and patriotism that has resonated throughout time - and continues to resonate to this day. Continue reading …

EARLY ENTRY - Former President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social arrived just prior to midnight Monday and appears to be widely available on Apple's App Store, not just to Americans who pre-ordered it. Continue reading …



KEYNOTE ADDRESS - Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors is slated to deliver the keynote address at an event this week hosted by students in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) who have pushed to defund school police. Continue reading …

VP HARRIS’ VIEW - Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she believes sanctions on Russia would absolutely deter President Vladimir Putin, despite she and President Biden saying that he has already made up his mind on a potential invasion. Continue reading …

CRUZ BLASTS BIDEN - Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said President Biden's "fecklessness" is to blame for why Europe is on the "verge of war." Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ - The Biden administration has a new homelessness czar, Jeff Olivet. Get ready for a woke approach to a crisis that will only lead to more homeless suffering on our streets, while wasting billions more on a strategy that doesn’t work. Continue reading …

MIKE HUCKABEE - Inflation is a stealth tax on working people, retirees and other Americans who can least afford it. It won’t impact the lifestyles of the rich and famous but will gut-punch working-class Americans and dramatically change their lives. Politicians generally like inflation – it creates the illusion of economic growth and disguises the cost of deficit spending. But inflation imposes significant direct costs on ordinary citizens. Continue reading …

CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM - We’ve all felt that gut-wrenching sensation when something we desperately hoped for escapes from our grasp. We ask ourselves what we could have done differently; we ask God why He allowed it to happen. Continue reading …

DR. KENT INGLE - For the month of February, higher education institutions across the country celebrate Financial Aid Awareness Month. The purpose of this commemoration is to make college students and their families aware of crucial information about federal, state and institutional student aid. Continue reading …

SCOTT PERRY AND DAVID MCINTOSH - President Biden’s approval rate is in a freefall, plunging to an all-time low of 33%, and Democrats are on the precipice of losing both the House and Senate. That’s why Democrats tried to pass the "Freedom to Vote" Act - which should be called the "Right to Cheat" Act - to eliminate our election rules. Luckily, the left’s plan was foiled; but just because they failed once, doesn’t mean they won’t try again. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 92 - Many folks have asked Pastor Corey Brooks why he puts himself through the torture of staying on the roof through the bitter cold Chicago winter. The obvious answer that he gives is that he wishes to build the most magnificent community center to provide his long-suffering community with hope and opportunities. But that answer does not reveal the underlying reason. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

SPORTING PRESIDENTS - Presidents Day is used every year to celebrate all presidents of the U.S. and George Washington’s birthday, with some states also celebrating President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. As the U.S. honors the U.S. leaders, it’s fun to look back at the sporting achievements of some presidents. Continue reading …

PLAYBOY BACKLASH - The tarnishing of Hugh Hefner’s reputation was swift and immediate following the release of A&E’s docuseries, leading many to wonder if the Playboy empire that remains without its deceased founder will be able to withstand the backlash. Continue reading …

INFLATION BACKLASH - The cost of everything is on the rise across the U.S. with inflation sitting at a 40-year high, and now the price of national defense could be on its way to a new record: The Biden administration is reportedly seeking the highest Pentagon budget in history for next fiscal year. Continue reading …

‘FAIR GAME’ - Kanye West's social media posts are "fair game" and could "become evidence" against him in his divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to legal experts. Continue reading …

PASSING - The owner of Lizard Lick Towing, a towing and repossession business featured in a reality TV show, has confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina. In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Continue reading …

"Do we want [for our president] the person best on policy, the person most likely to find consensus, or the most persuasive? Do we want someone we can relate to or someone who appears larger than life? "

- TREY GOWDY

