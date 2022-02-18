Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

White House won't say if Lia Thomas' dominance changes Biden's position on trans athletes in girls' sports

Biden admin has sought to ensure that biologically male athletes who identify as transgender can compete in female athletics

By Peter Hasson
Ive League allows Lia Thomas to swim in finals Video

Ive League allows Lia Thomas to swim in finals

Alliance for Defending Freedom Spokesperson Christiana Holcomb and Track and Field competitor Chelsea Mitchell on the NCAA reviewing the Lia Thomas’ eligibility for the upcoming championship.

The White House won't say whether Lia Thomas' dominance in NCAA women's swimming changes President Biden's position on transgender athletes competing in female sports. 

Thomas, who previously competed on the University of Pennsylvania's men's swim team, has shattered multiple records since undergoing a gender transition and switching to the women's team. 

In the past week, Thomas won Ivy League championships in three different events, breaking multiple records in the process.

TRANSGENDER SWIMMERS LIA THOMAS, ISZAC HENIG CLOBBER IVY LEAGUE COMPETITION 

Penn's Lia Thomas waits to swim in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.

Penn's Lia Thomas waits to swim in a qualifying heat of the 200 yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Other UPenn swimmers and women's sports advocates have pointed to Thomas' dominance in calling to tighten NCAA rules on transgender athletes competing in female sports.

The White House didn't return Fox News Digital's request for comment on whether the controversy swirling around Thomas has impacted Biden's position on transgender athletes competing in female sports. 

During Biden's 13 months in the White House, his administration has aggressively sought to ensure that biologically male athletes who identify as transgender girls are allowed to compete in female athletics. 

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD INCLUDE TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN GIRLS' SPORTS

President Biden's administration has been staunchly in favor of allowing transgender athletes compete in girls' sports, despite concerns about fairness.  

President Biden's administration has been staunchly in favor of allowing transgender athletes compete in girls' sports, despite concerns about fairness.   (Reuters)

Biden campaigned on passing the Equality Act, which would amend federal anti-discrimination law to make "gender identity" a protected category. 

The bill would require schools across the country to allow biologically male athletes who identify as transgender girls to compete in female athletics. 

Although the bill has yet to become law, the Biden administration has sought to accomplish many of its aims through executive action. 

The Justice Department and Education Department, in reversals from their Trump-era positions, have declared that barring transgender athletes from competing as the gender they identify as is a violation of Title IX. 

