Democrats know stripping election safeguards would extinguish fair elections, but that's their intent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s approval rate is in a freefall, plunging to an all-time low of 33%, and Democrats are on the precipice of losing both the House and Senate. That’s why Democrats tried to pass the "Freedom to Vote" Act - which should be called the "Right to Cheat" Act - to eliminate our election rules. Luckily, the left’s plan was foiled; but just because they failed once, doesn’t mean they won’t try again.

In fact, after Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema joined all Senate Republicans in filibustering the bill, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to say that the bill’s failure "will not deter Senate Democrats from continuing our fight against voter suppression, dark money and partisan gerrymandering;" how ironic, since they perpetrate all of it exponentially.

Here’s what’s really going on: the left’s plan for winning elections going forward is to rig the rules and undermine our republic. Democrats have pinned their reelection hopes on trashing Americans’ photo ID safeguards, allowing illegal aliens and non-citizens to vote in our elections, and a host of other rules to tip future elections in their favor. They hypocritically pursue their self-aggrandizing agenda - even though voter ID enjoys the overwhelming support of 81% of voters, according to an Honest Elections Project poll. In fact, voter integrity measures are supported by a bipartisan majority of Americans, including the addition of effective protections for mail-in ballots, and banning vote trafficking.

LIBERAL MSNBC HOST PREEMPTIVELY BLAMES MANCHIN, SINEMA FOR DEMOCRATS' POTENTIAL 2022 MIDTERM SHELLACKING

Left-wing operatives and politicians have returned to their vile tactic of labeling all who stand in their way as "racist." But instead of bowing before the Democrat false idol of identity politics, Republicans and Independents must be strong and courageous in defending reasonable measures to eliminate election fraud. They must not be intimidated into acquiescing to Democrat malfeasance that forever will undermine the integrity of our elections. Republicans must proclaim – loudly - what we stand for: Make it easy to vote, and hard to cheat.

Democrats completely disregard the fact that a supermajority of Americans oppose efforts to abolish photo ID; instead, they’re using deception to get rid of it. Under the "Right to Cheat" Act, states would be required to accept non-photo IDs, and voters without any ID whatsoever could still vote if another voter vouches for them. ID requirements would become utterly toothless - allowing (encouraging) fraudulent votes.

Biden, Obama, Pelosi and their cronies might think this trickery is a winning proposition, but with an overwhelming margin of 71% to 13%, voters prefer to vote for congressional candidates who support photo ID - according to a Rasmussen poll.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

An overwhelming 85% of voters agree that states should be required to clean voter rolls by removing from voter registration lists the names of deceased people or people who have moved. The Right to Cheat Act would make this basic voting integrity measure more difficult for states. Incidences of voting fraud are well-documented, but the frequency and extent of undetected fraudulent voting is unknown. There’s no reason whatsoever to stand in the way of removing the deceased from voting roles - other than to make it easier to cheat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The bill also requires that states accept mail-in ballots that were received up to a week after Election Day, even though this would increase public distrust in election results. Voters don’t want more chaos in elections; in fact, 76% agree that every mail-in ballot should be received by Election Day.

The left knows that stripping photo ID safeguards is deeply unpopular with our citizens, which is why they’re resorting to extreme rhetoric to muddy the waters. In an Atlanta speech, Biden framed the debate as, "Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?" The remark was such a dishonest and utterly outrageous attempt at manipulation that even Biden ally Sen. Dick Durbin conceded, "Perhaps the president went a little too far in his rhetoric." It’s a shame that Biden doesn’t heed Abraham Lincoln, who said, "[Y]ou may fool people for a time; you can fool a part of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time."

BIDEN SAYS THOSE WHO OPPOSE DEMOCRAT VOTING RIGHTS BILL ARE ON THE SIDE OF JEFFERSON DAVIS

Biden continues pushing this shameful canard because polling shows superficial support for the bill; after all, how could anyone possibly argue with a bill (intentionally and deceitfully) named the "Freedom to Vote" Act? Only 21% of voters are closely following the bill. A deeper dive quickly proves that even those who voice support for the bill disapprove of its provisions. Only 38% of those who strongly favor the bill realize that it bans photo ID, and 52% of strong supporters mistakenly believe that it forces states to clean their election rolls. The bill’s opponents know better. Democrat efforts to pass the bill are dependent on dishonestly and deceitfully keeping voters in the dark about what the legislation does.

The Left knows very well that stripping elections of safeguards is a necessary step towards extinguishing fair elections – which, after all, is their intent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Left knows very well that stripping elections of safeguards is a necessary step towards extinguishing fair elections – which, after all, is their intent. But Democrats are misguided if they think Citizens don’t see what’s happening. Americans have always resisted efforts to remove our hard-earned liberties. Democrats would stand a far greater chance of reelection if, for example, they abandoned their inflationary spending that’s wreaking havoc on American families. Attempting to kill free and fair elections under the guise of the "Right to Cheat" bill is a losing proposition.