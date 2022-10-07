Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants
Published

Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source

Yoni Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas Strip in a fit of rage, authorities have said.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The suspect accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip is in the U.S. illegally, sources told Fox News. 

Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. 

Yoni Barrios, 32, was taken into custody after police say he fatally stabbed two people and injured six others on Thursday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was taken into custody after police say he fatally stabbed two people and injured six others on Thursday. (Fox 5/LVMPD)

Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people — a mix of tourists and residents — just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, police said. Two people — Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30 — died, officials said. 

The other victims remain hospitalized. 

Barrios allegedly began his rampage after a group of showgirls refused to take a picture with him. He approached the group of women and said he was a chef, local news station KTNV reported. He used what authorities described as a "large knife with a long blade" and began attacking when they rebuffed him.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers while running on a Strip sidewalk, police said. There were no other suspects involved.

Barrios will be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder when he appears in court next week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Friday. Barrios briefly appeared in court Friday for a bail review where his hands were covered in what appeared to be orange padding. 

Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree suspect Yoni Barrios makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. Sources told Fox News that he is in the U.S. illegally and has a criminal record in California.

Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree suspect Yoni Barrios makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. Sources told Fox News that he is in the U.S. illegally and has a criminal record in California. (AP)

In a statement to Fox News, DiGiovanni's brother said his sister grew up in Spokane, Washington, and wanted to travel the world. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were," he said. "Her huge capacity for love led her to have lasting friendships from all over the world. She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we will miss her for the rest of our lives."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.