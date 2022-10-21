LAPD officers tase sword-wielding man accused of stabbing his mom and her dog: video

Dramatic bodycam footage shows LAPD officers tasing a man brandishing a pair of samurai swords on a Los Angeles street Tuesday night after he allegedly stabbed his mother and her dog.

Police responded to reports of a sword-wielding man on South Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire area at about 11:20 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls.

Officers ordered the suspect, Eric Herrera, 23, to put down the weapons, but he walked toward them instead, according to the video released by police.

"Put it down," officers can be heard yelling, as Herrera appears to point the swords at them.

A cop is shown deploying his Taser, which dropped Herrera to the ground and caused him to release the sword in his right hand. The officer tased him again, and he relinquished the second sword.

The video then cut to police applying a tourniquet to the 43-year-old victim's right arm. "I'm bleeding everywhere," said the woman, who was smeared in fresh blood.

She told the officers that her daughter was inside the house hiding. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Witnesses told KTLA-TV that they saw Herrera stab his mom's dog to death, but police did not immediately confirm the pet's condition.

Herrera was charged with attempted murder and is being held on $100,000 bail, court records show.

A neighbor, Josh Gordon, told the Los Angeles Times that Herrera appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

"He did not seem to be in a lucid state," Gordon said. He added that the victim was screaming for help and at one point cried out to Herrera, "I'm your mother!"

Emmett Jones and TMX contributed to this report.