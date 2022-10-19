Man in clown mask, wielding samurai sword robs Poconos convenience store

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who dressed in a clown mask and robbed a convenience store in the Poconos while wielding what appeared to be a samurai sword.

The armed robbery happened just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 at a Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, police said Monday.

The suspect, described as a White male, entered through the rear of the store, brandished the samurai sword and demanded cash from the register, according to authorities.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a clown mask, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants as he unsheathes the sword.

After stealing the cash, the suspect fled into a wooded area, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to contact Pennsylvania State Police.