Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare

Larry Griffin was accused of planting rice cookers on the subway in 2019, prompting a bomb scare near the World Trade Center

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Suspect in NYC subway stabbing attack was free under bail reform law Video

Suspect in NYC subway stabbing attack was free under bail reform law

Friend of the victim Bill Abbate joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the tragic killing of Tommy Bailey and the broader impact of the crime surge on communities nationwide.

A New York straphanger who lost a duel with a swordsman on a Manhattan subway Thursday morning had been accused of planting fake bombs on another commuter train back in 2019, igniting a terror scare, according to authorities.

Larry Griffin, 29, had a violent morning at the Chambers Street subway station after an argument with another man left him bloodied around 9:20 a.m., according to investigators.

Griffin told police the argument broke out on a northbound A train, when the suspect allegedly "menaced him with a sheathed sword."

When the suspect got off, Griffin followed him and took out his phone to call 911, according to authorities. Then the other man allegedly whacked him in the head with the sword’s wooden sheath, which broke off and was recovered at the scene.

NEW YORK CITY PRESSURE COOKER SCARE SUSPECT HAS BAIL SET AT $200K

A man was taken to the Hospital after he was slashed in the forehead by what is being described as a Samurai Sword with a pearl handle that was wielded by a man of thin build approximately six feet tall on the A/C/E train platform at Park Place and Church Street in Manhattan on Thursday October 20, 2022. The Swordsman fled the transit system and is being sought by police.

A man was taken to the Hospital after he was slashed in the forehead by what is being described as a Samurai Sword with a pearl handle that was wielded by a man of thin build approximately six feet tall on the A/C/E train platform at Park Place and Church Street in Manhattan on Thursday October 20, 2022. The Swordsman fled the transit system and is being sought by police. (Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

"The suspect fled topside to parts unknown," a police spokesperson said Thursday, and he remains at large. Griffin was treated at New York Downtown Hospital.

Griffin, in 2019, was accused of planting rice cookers at the Fulton Street subway station, near the World Trade Center, in 2019. Police found a third cooker a couple miles away on a sidewalk in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He was still on parole for that at the time of Thursday's attack, according to the New York Post.

NYC HOMELESS MAN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BEATING WOMAN IN SUBWAY STATION, IMPAIRING HER VISION IN ONE EYE

  • Larry Griffin on subway surveillance video
    Image 1 of 2

    Larry Griffin recorded on subway surveillance video in 2019 as he allegedly planted rice cookers and prompted a bomb scare. (NYPD)

  • Rice cookers on a subway floor
    Image 2 of 2

    Police say Larry Griffin placed two rice cookers in a Lower Manhattan subway station in 2019. (NYPD)

The incident prompted a minor panic until police determined they were inert devices.

At the time, his cousin told reporters in their West Virginia hometown that he suffered from mental health issues.

"Little Larry’s a good person. He’s got issues, but he don’t ever mean no harm or anything," Tara Brumfield told WSAZ-TV. "Sometimes I don’t understand why he don’t use his smart for good, but the things that he does sometimes I question."

NYC SUBWAY ATTACK: GANG OF WOMEN IN NEON-GREEN BODYSUITS ATTACK AND ROB 2 WOMEN

October 20: A man was taken to the Hospital after he was slashed in the forehead by what is being described as a Samurai Sword with a pearl handle that was wielded by a man of thin build approximately six feet tall on the A/C/E train platform at Park Place and Church Street in Manhattan on Thursday October 20, 2022. The Swordsman fled the transit system and is being sought by police.

October 20: A man was taken to the Hospital after he was slashed in the forehead by what is being described as a Samurai Sword with a pearl handle that was wielded by a man of thin build approximately six feet tall on the A/C/E train platform at Park Place and Church Street in Manhattan on Thursday October 20, 2022. The Swordsman fled the transit system and is being sought by police. (Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Rice cookers can resemble pressure cookers – which have in the past been used to make bombs, including those used in the Boston Marathon attack in 2013 and another that rocked Chelsea in 2016, injuring 30 people.

Griffin's criminal history also predates his time in the Big Apple – with West Virginia authorities revealing after his bomb scare arrest that he had prior charges including possession of a controlled substance involving weapons and use of obscene material to seduce a minor. 

The subway sword attack comes as Mayor Eric Adams has insisted the media is to blame for the "perception" of surging public transportation crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, police statistics show transit crime was up 41.1% year to date as of Oct. 16, the most recent data set available. Robberies have spiked 34.2% in that time, and felony assaults rose by 14.5%.

Adams' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports