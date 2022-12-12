Dems' growing defection problem, Buttigieg flies private while pushing green agenda and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

JUMPING SHIP - Democrats appear to have a defection problem despite midterm success. Continue reading …

HIGH-FLYING HYPOCRISY – Biden official takes private jets despite calls to curb carbon emissions. Continue reading …

EXCLUSIVE - Idaho murder victim's family fundraising for reward money as murderer still on the loose. Continue reading …

FIGHTING BACK - Kirk Cameron taking on public libraries after story-hour rejections: 'prepared to assert my rights.' Continue reading …

'DESTROYED MY LIFE' - Retired Navy SEAL, famous for being trans, says he is detransitioning, warns Americans to 'wake up.' Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

LOST ANGELES - Newly elected Democrat mayor plans bold first action to combat deep blue city's homeless crisis. Continue reading …

SAY WHAT? - Biden admin. spending $1 million to train drug addicts to distribute rapid COVID tests. Continue reading …

TAKING A STAND - GOP senator placing holds on DOD nominees over 'irresponsible' abortion policies . Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘THOUGHT POLICE’ – Tech guru says Twitter's shadow banning one step from Orwellian. Continue reading …

FACEPALM - NYT claim about January 6 TV hearings a real head scratcher. Continue reading …

‘SENSITIVE SOCIAL CLIMATE’ - Moviegoers curious how racially-charged ‘Rush Hour’ film gets fourth installment in today's times. Continue reading …

NOT A GOOD LOOK – Hillary and Chelsea Clinton take heat over ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN - Liberalism is designed to ‘destroy the nuclear family.' - Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

EARNINGS SHOCK – Americans in for big surprise over new IRS rule for payment apps like Venmo. Continue reading …

‘HUMANITARIAN CATASTROPHE’ – Turkey's potential invasion of Syria would be motivated by politics, experts say. Continue reading …

‘EVERYTHING I HAVE’ – Man details his fight with same disease as singer Celine Dion. Continue reading …

RIFE WITH ‘INCONSISTENCIES’ – Expert rips Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's new Netflix doc, Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"You see what’s happening in our classrooms, you see the destruction of real education, you see the effort to say that parents have no say in education, that bureaucrats-that union members-that they have as much right to control your children and their minds as parents do."

- MARK LEVIN

