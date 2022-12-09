Jackie Chan says ‘Rush Hour 4’ in the works, giving moviegoers pause: ‘No way they get away with that’

Action star Jackie Chan both thrilled and confused fans by confirming he was in talks for "Rush Hour 4," leaving some moviegoers wondering how the film series, known for its parody of certain racial stereotypes, could survive today's cancel culture.

The "Rush Hour" buddy cop films star Chan as Hong Kong Detective Inspector Lee, and comedian Chris Tucker as LAPD detective James Carter. Chan said a "Rush Hour 4" was in the works at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday. Fans of the franchise fear that the fourth installment will be a "watered-down" version of the original films.

SCENE IN CATE BLANCHETT'S ‘TAR’ PRAISED FOR BEING ‘ANTI-WOKE’

"A lot of what made Rush Hour funny was the commentary and parody of Asian and black stereotypes towards each other," Twitter user Mightykeef wrote. "A ‘punching side ways’ type beat. There is no way they get away with that in this day and age. idk how this will be good. Hopefully they work some magic."

"This generation is too soft for a Rush Hour movie," another user said of the fourth film, while others questioned its survival in today's "sensitive" social climate.

WINSTON MARSHALL HAS NO REGRETS LEAVING MUMFORD & SONS AFTER GETTING ‘CANCELED’: ‘I’M LIBERATED'

Several social media users said if "Rush Hour 4" is watered down, they "don't want it."

MINDY KALING SAYS MOST OF THE CHARACTERS FROM ‘THE OFFICE’ WOULD BE ‘CANCELED’ TODAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several actors and Hollywood directors have apologized or expressed regret in recent months for former projects they say have not aged well.



"Love Actually" director Richard Curtis, for example, said last week that if he had made the popular ensemble movie today, he'd have made the cast more diverse.

"The Office" star Mindy Kaling suggested that the popular NBC show on which she starred now makes her cringe, saying that most of the characters would be "canceled" today.

"That show is so inappropriate now," Kaling recently told "Good Morning America."



"The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now. Tastes have changed, and honestly, what offends people has changed so much now."