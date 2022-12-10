Hillary and Chelsea Clinton roasted for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ clip: ‘Next level cringe’

Twitter users roasted a viral clip of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea singing "I Will Survive" during a recent episode of "Carpool Karaoke."

Critics complained that the video was "next level cringe" and some joked that the clip is "played on a loop as you enter the depths of hell."

Clinton and her daughter joined Hollywood actress Vanessa Williams and comedian Amber Ruffin for the Season five premiere of Apple TV+’s "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which aired Friday.

The segment featured the four women belting it out to the Gloria Gaynor classic. Chelsea drove during the video, with her mother initially sitting shotgun, but moving to the back seat once Williams joined the group.

The ladies were all smiles as they sang along, though viewers on Twitter were evidently not having such a pleasant experience listening to the four.

Author H.K. Belvedere claimed sitting through the video was like "When you die and wake up in literal hell."

Conservative influencer Nat Shupe made a similar point, tweeting, "This is the video played on a loop as you enter the depths of hell."

Popular conservative account The Columbia Bugle echoed the sentiment, tweeting, "Welcome to Hell."

Journalist and YouTuber Millie Weaver wondered whether the driving in the scene was fake. She asked, "Is this green screened? Why do I keep seeing the same cars going by out of the window?"

Italian journalist Alessandra Bocchi lamented, "This hurt my ears."

Australian journalist Rita Panahi asked, "What manner of terrorism is this?"

Catholic author and Youtuber Dr. Taylor Marshall expressed sympathy for the video editors, tweeting, "Somebody had to professionally edit this. Let’s have a moment of silence and pray for that poor person."

TPUSA speaker Ian Haworth jokingly made a reference to a Queen song, tweeting, "They couldn’t afford the rights to ‘Killer Queen.’"

Conservative YouTuber Josiah Rises replied, "Oh hell no... I couldn't even watch the whole thing this is next level cringe."