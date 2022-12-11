Liberalism is designed to 'destroy the nuclear family:' Mark Levin

Life, Liberty & Levin host Mark Levin warned on Sunday night that liberalism and Marxism is intent on destroying the nuclear family.

"You see what’s happening in our classrooms, you see the destruction of real education, you see the effort to say that parents have no say in education, that bureaucrats-that union members-that they have as much right to control your children and their minds as parents do," he warned viewers.

Levin then went on to read excerpts from the Communist Manifesto, noting Marx called in his own words for "Abolition of the family."

"Do you charge us with wanting to stop the exploitation of children by their parents… to this crime we plead guilty, But, you will say we destroyed the most hallowed of relations, when we replace home education by social education," he repeated.

He said if viewers want to understand what is happening inside classrooms across the country, they need to understand the ideology of Marxism.

"Its intent to destroy the nuclear family, because in order to indoctrinate your children as actors for the state you have got to destroy the family. The greatest obstacles to advancing this so-called nirvana-or paradise or utopia, is the family and faith," he said.

Beyond the education system, Levin pointed to a specific piece of legislation he says is a bellwether of the entire problem.

"You have an overwhelming number of senators who voted the other week for what they call the ‘Respect the Marriage Act’ or something to that effect, that law really had nothing to do with marriage," he said. "Should have been called the ‘war upon religion’ act because the goal of the law as demonstrated by Mike Lee’s amendment-the goal of that law is to prevent religious institutions-orthodox institutions, Christian institutions, Muslim institutions, from teaching their faith in various formats-hospitals, schools, think tanks and so forth and to create federal crimes, so the federal government can pose its will."