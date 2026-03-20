Kansas man charged in unprovoked park stabbing that left woman critically injured

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A Kansas man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in an unprovoked attack at a park in Olathe, authorities said.

Kwan Noble Trezvant, 27, was arrested following a report Thursday of an armed disturbance that left a 38-year-old woman, identified in court documents as Jamie Trumpp, with critical injuries, the Olathe Police Department said.

Police said they responded at 12:06 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Ridgeview Road and found the woman suffering from stab wounds.

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Trumpp was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the Olathe Reporter.

Police told the outlet the attack was "completely unprovoked."

Trumpp is a choir teacher at Indian Trail Middle School, and community members have organized a meal train fundraiser for her family, the Reporter added.

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The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office alleged in its complaint that Trezvant cut Trumpp with a knife in an act of attempted first-degree murder, defined as attempting to "unlawfully, feloniously, intentionally and with premeditation kill a human being."

Trezvant appeared in court Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Trezvant previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer in 2024 and was sentenced to nearly four months in jail.

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In 2020, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — obstructing the legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia — and was released on time served.