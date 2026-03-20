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Kansas

Kansas man charged in unprovoked park stabbing that left woman critically injured

Jamie Trumpp, 38, was found with critical stab wounds at an Olathe park and is expected to survive, police say.

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A Kansas man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in an unprovoked attack at a park in Olathe, authorities said.

Kwan Noble Trezvant, 27, was arrested following a report Thursday of an armed disturbance that left a 38-year-old woman, identified in court documents as Jamie Trumpp, with critical injuries, the Olathe Police Department said.

Police said they responded at 12:06 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Ridgeview Road and found the woman suffering from stab wounds.

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Kwan Noble Trezvant

Kwan Noble Trezvant was taken into custody after a reported stabbing that left a woman critically injured in Olathe, Kansas, authorities said. (Olathe Police Department)

Trumpp was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the Olathe Reporter.

Police told the outlet the attack was "completely unprovoked."

Trumpp is a choir teacher at Indian Trail Middle School, and community members have organized a meal train fundraiser for her family, the Reporter added.

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olathe park stabbing suspect arrested

Kwan Noble Trezvant, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a woman was stabbed in a Kansas park, authorities said. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office alleged in its complaint that Trezvant cut Trumpp with a knife in an act of attempted first-degree murder, defined as attempting to "unlawfully, feloniously, intentionally and with premeditation kill a human being."

Trezvant appeared in court Friday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Olathe Police Department cruiser

Kwan Noble Trezvant is accused of stabbing a woman in an unprovoked attack at Two Trails Park in Olathe, police said. (Olathe Police Department)

Trezvant previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer in 2024 and was sentenced to nearly four months in jail.

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In 2020, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — obstructing the legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia — and was released on time served.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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