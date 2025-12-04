Expand / Collapse search
Crime

NYC teen arrested, charged with setting homeless subway rider on fire, police say

An 18-year-old Manhattan man has been charged with attempted murder and arson after a homeless subway rider was doused in flames

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Investigators said a 56-year-old man was set on fire while sleeping inside a train. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting a homeless New York City subway rider on fire as he was sleeping, police said Thursday. 

Hiram Carrero, a Manhattan resident, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, criminal mischief, arson and reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department said.  

The NYPD made an arrest after it released surveillance video this week of a suspect in the Monday attack.

BLUE CITY SUSPECT WITH NUMEROUS PRIOR ARRESTS FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING WOMAN ABLAZE ON TRAIN

NYC subway station and an arson suspect.

A man has been arrested and charged with setting a homeless man on fire inside a New York City subway train.  (Getty Images; NYPD)

Investigators said the suspect boarded the No. 3 train at Penn Station just after 3 a.m. when he saw the 56-year-old man sleeping. 

He lit the homeless man on fire and then left the train, police said. The victim was badly burned but is expected to survive. 

CRITICS WARN OF 'DANIEL PENNY EFFECT’ AFTER WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON NYC SUBWAY CAR AS BYSTANDERS WATCHED

Penn Station

NYPD officers stand at the subway stairs at Penn Station in New York. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

However, he was so badly scorched that authorities found skin on one of the seats on the train, law enforcement sources told the New York Post

The footage released by the NYPD shows a man wearing a gray jacket and black hat opening a door to the subway platform. 

In December 2024, a woman was killed after she was set on fire in an unprovoked attack on a NYC subway train in Brooklyn. 

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, a previously deported immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested hours after the horrific incident.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
