NYC teen arrested, charged with setting homeless subway rider on fire, police say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting a homeless New York City subway rider on fire as he was sleeping, police said Thursday.

Hiram Carrero, a Manhattan resident, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, criminal mischief, arson and reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department said.

The NYPD made an arrest after it released surveillance video this week of a suspect in the Monday attack.

Investigators said the suspect boarded the No. 3 train at Penn Station just after 3 a.m. when he saw the 56-year-old man sleeping.

He lit the homeless man on fire and then left the train, police said. The victim was badly burned but is expected to survive.

However, he was so badly scorched that authorities found skin on one of the seats on the train, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.

The footage released by the NYPD shows a man wearing a gray jacket and black hat opening a door to the subway platform.

In December 2024, a woman was killed after she was set on fire in an unprovoked attack on a NYC subway train in Brooklyn.