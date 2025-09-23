Jimmy Kimmel addresses backlash over Charlie Kirk comments and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Jimmy Kimmel addresses suspension and backlash over Charlie Kirk comments

2. White House demands answers about Trump's UN escalator malfunction

3. Zelenskyy reacts to President Trump's 'to the very end' pledge

MAJOR HEADLINES

EXPLOSIVE ANGER – World leader goes after Trump for missile strikes, anti-drug crackdown. Continue reading …

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY – Kamala Harris' circle crafted contingency plan long before Biden dropped out, book reveals. Continue reading …

BALLOT BOX SHOWDOWN – Democrat narrows GOP House majority after winning special congressional election. Continue reading …

GRACE OVER HATE – Erika Kirk's powerful act of forgiveness toward husband's killer stuns faith leaders. Continue reading …

SEPARATE CELL – Charlie Kirk assassination suspect remains in special housing unit. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POWER SHIFT – Syria’s new president takes center stage as concerns linger over terrorist past. Continue reading …

CENSOR GRIP – Democrats launch ads in key House races claiming Trump wants to ‘control what you think.’ Continue reading …

'UNHINGED' – Top Dem fires back at Trump's shutdown remarks amid collapse of gov funding talks. Continue reading …

‘PURE EVIL’ – Homeland Security targets illegal immigrant who attacked and left infant for dead. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CRUCIAL MISSTEP – Sunny Hostin presses Harris on botched Biden answer during ‘The View.’ Continue reading …

PRESS BLUNDER – NY Times posts 'not guilty' article after Trump's would-be assassin trial. Continue reading …

STANDING FIRM – TV giants demand Kimmel apologize for 'new lows' comment after Kirk assassination. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – Former vice president accuses newspaper owners of 'groveling' to Trump in new book. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO – Russian aircraft invaded two NATO members in two weeks. What are we going to do about it? Continue reading …

HOWARD KURTZ – As Trump gives DOJ marching orders, a clear double standard emerges. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

PLAYOFF PAIN – MLB star visibly shaken after 99-mph fastball leads to bloody scene at home plate. Continue reading …

DEADLY OVERSIGHT – Overlooked heart attack triggers could put millions at risk. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on football firsts, harvest highlights and more. Take the quiz here …

TRUSTED CONFIDANT – Princess Diana found unexpected political ally during marriage crisis. Continue reading …

'CRAZY' COSTS – Vegas visitors have a few things to say about high prices. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Trump took a sledgehammer to the failing globalist world order. See video …

SEC. BROOKE ROLLINS – This flesh-eating parasite is knocking on our back door. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for detailed reporting on President Trump's speech to the United Nations. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.