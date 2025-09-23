Top House Dem fires back at Trump's 'unhinged' shutdown remarks amid collapse of gov funding talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., criticized recent remarks by President Donald Trump as "unhinged" during a press conference on Tuesday, as the federal government lurches toward a potential shutdown at the end of this month.

Jeffries held a media availability in his Brooklyn, New York district after Trump canceled a planned meeting with congressional Democrat leaders on the issue of government funding.

Trump accused Democrats of making "unserious and ridiculous demands" in their push for a compromise deal to avert a shutdown.

"The statement that Donald Trump issued today was unhinged, and it related to issues that have nothing to do with the spending bill that is before the Congress, and the need to try to avoid a government shutdown," Jeffries said in response.

HOUSE PASSES TRUMP-BACKED PLAN TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

He said at an earlier point, "Leader Schumer and I are ready to meet with anyone, anytime, at any place, to discuss the issues that matter to the American people and avoid a painful, Republican-caused government shutdown."

"Democrats do not support the partisan Republican spending bill because it continues to gut the healthcare of the American people," he added.

Schumer held his own press conference later in the afternoon, where he charged "Today seems to be tantrum day for Donald Trump."

"Mr. President, do your job," he said. "Stop ranting, stop these long diatribes that mean nothing to anyone. Get people in a room and let's hammer out a deal."

The House passed a short-term extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025's government funding levels intended to keep federal agencies running through Nov. 21, in order to give Senate and House appropriators more time to reach a deal on FY 2026.

58 HOUSE DEMS VOTE AGAINST RESOLUTION HONORING 'LIFE AND LEGACY' OF CHARLIE KIRK

If not passed by the Senate by the end of Sept. 30, Congress risks plunging the government into a partial shutdown.

Democrats, infuriated by being sidelined in discussions on the bill, have been pushing for the inclusion of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that are set to expire at the end of 2025 without congressional action.

During his press conference, Jeffries also appeared to reference Republicans' "One Big, Beautiful Bill," conservative policy legislation that imposed new restrictions and work requirements on Medicaid coverage for certain able-bodied Americans.

"Our top priority is to make sure that we cancel the cuts, lower the costs and save healthcare for the American people. That's eight words – not difficult for Donald Trump to process. Cancel the cuts, lower the cost, save healthcare. Eight words," Jeffries said.

"And we've been very clear that if Republicans want to go it alone, then go it alone and continue to do damage to the American people. But as House Democrats, partnered in lockstep with [Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer] and Senate Democrats, we are not going to participate in the Republican effort to continue to gut the healthcare of the American people. That's immoral, and we want no part of it."

Jeffries and Schumer were set to meet with Trump on Thursday to discuss a path forward to avert a partial government shutdown.

But Trump nixed the meeting in a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth Social, where he blasted the duo for pushing "radical Left policies that nobody voted for."

"I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They must do their job! Otherwise, it will just be another long and brutal slog through their radicalized quicksand. To the Leaders of the Democrat Party, the ball is in your court. I look forward to meeting with you when you become realistic about the things that our Country stands for. DO THE RIGHT THING!" the president continued.

The Senate already voted against moving forward with the House GOP stopgap bill on Friday.

With 60 votes needed to proceed on the measure, at least some Democratic support will be needed to avert a shutdown.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response to Jeffries' comments.