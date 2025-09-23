Nexstar, Sinclair expect apology from Kimmel before agreeing to reinstate show: Source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. expect Jimmy Kimmel to apologize on Tuesday night after infuriating conservatives with remarks about Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.

ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" was benched by Disney last week amid widespread backlash, but the Mouse House announced an about-face on Monday and Kimmel is expected to address the saga when he returns to air on Tuesday. Sinclair and Nexstar plan to preempt the show, and have issued statements that they’re not ready for Kimmel to return to air.

Sinclair, Nexstar and Disney have been working behind the scenes with TPUSA to resolve the situation, a source familiar with the talks told Fox News Digital.

Sinclair and Nexstar, who own and operate ABC affiliates across the country, expect Kimmel to apologize for his remarks, according to the source. TPUSA leaders have also been applying "soft pressure" to Disney, pointing out that it could be a remarkable opportunity for Kimmel.

"Everyone would accept a real apology," the source close to talks told Fox News Digital.

The source also noted that Sinclair and Nexstar honchos are well aware that Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, had publicly forgiven the man that allegedly took her husband’s life. The feeling is that if Erika Kirk can move forward, the least Kimmel can do is offer a sincere apology.

ABC has not released a transcript of Kimmel’s planned monologue to Sinclair and Nexstar, so "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will be preempted in their markets. However, the source familiar with negotiations believes an "apology/non apology" is coming.

"Will it subside the rage? Sinclair and Nexstar will be watching closely," the source said, adding that Disney executives "want peace."

Sinclair and Nexstar both have several ABC affiliates in markets that predominantly voted for President Donald Trump in 2024.

"These are fans of Charlie Kirk," the source said. "The local stations will deserve credit if Kimmel truly apologizes."

Nexstar told Fox News Digital that its press releases had already laid out why it was preempting Kimmel's program.

"I think our press releases last week and earlier today clearly laid out the rationale for preempting the show," the company said. "You’ll notice we have set no preconditions for the resumption of the show."

The company previously said, "We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."

Sinclair and Disney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The saga began last Monday when Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspected Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

The false suggestion that Robinson was a MAGA supporter sparked outrage and veiled threat from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Disney decided to suspend the show after Nexstar and Sinclair pulled airings of Kimmel from their stations, and Kimmel reportedly had told executives last week he would not apologize for his comments.

Kirk was assassinated during a college event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old father of two was answering a question about transgender mass shooters when Robinson allegedly shot him in the neck, killing him. Robinson was romantically linked to a transgender partner, and text messages released by the FBI purport to show him confessing to the murder.