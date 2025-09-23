Russian aircraft invaded two NATO members in two weeks. What are we going to do about it?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian fighter jets recently entered Estonian airspace – a bold incursion that came just nine days after 19 Russian drones swarmed the airspace of fellow NATO member Poland. While the Kremlin has denied any intentional violations of NATO airspace, the evidence suggests that both actions were almost certainly deliberate.

These provocations appear to have been designed to test NATO for both operational and political weakness, and to tell the world that Vladimir Putin believes he can behave with impunity in Ukraine and beyond. Indeed, all of Putin’s recent feints toward peace have been belied by his actions: He followed up his Alaska summit with President Trump in Alaska with the largest aerial attacks on Ukraine of the past year, and ignored the ceasefire deadline offered by the president.

As NATO continues its deliberations on a coordinated response to the Polish incident and now Estonia, a unified, decisive and robust rebuke from the entire alliance is of paramount importance. The Western alliance failed to deter Russia in 2014, and again in 2022; with Putin now taking the fight even further into European territory, we cannot afford to show any weakness.

The U.S. and our European allies must show Putin that his acts of aggression will not stand, and that for every escalation and provocation, the costs to him will only multiply.

NATO is already taking action to strengthen the defense of its eastern flank – a salutary measure, but just one piece of the puzzle. The proposed withdrawal of U.S. military support in the Baltics would send a disastrous signal to the Kremlin, particularly given the incursion into Estonian airspace.

Congress and the administration should work together to ensure that the U.S. military presence in the frontline Baltic states remains in place as a key component of NATO’s defensive architecture. America and our allies in Europe should take additional steps to bolster the defensive capabilities of NATO’s eastern frontier, forge ahead with iron-clad security guarantees to Ukraine, and provide Kyiv with the defensive and offensive weapons it needs to put Russia on the back foot.

We also need to make it clear that Russia has torpedoed any prospects for peace talks for the foreseeable future. President Donald Trump has made a good faith effort to facilitate negotiations, but Putin has made it eminently clear that he has no interest in peace. Continuing to indulge the fiction that he wants what we want – or worse, that there is any kind of equivalence between Russia as the belligerent party, and Ukraine, the victim of Russian aggression – only buys Putin time and leverage.

Next, as President Trump has made clear, Europe needs to stop buying Russian oil and gas – now. It’s absurd that after more than three years, some European countries are continuing to supply Russia with the revenue it needs to conduct this brutal war on their own continent. What’s more, with President Trump leading America back to energy dominance, Europe will have alternative suppliers to turn to – avoiding price hikes while cutting off precious funding for Putin’s war effort.

The president is also correct to push for a coordinated campaign of financial pressure on Russia and its enablers. This should include sanctioning the Chinese banks that keep the Kremlin’s war machine moving, imposing crushing tariffs and secondary sanctions on the countries that are keeping the Kremlin afloat through oil, gas, and uranium purchases. Congress should work to pass the bipartisan bill put forward by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., which includes the measures outlined above as well as expanded restrictions on Russian financial entities and transactions and the Russian energy sector.

President Trump understands that peace can only be secured through strength. It’s why he pushed for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its own security in both his first and second administrations. As the former secretary of state, I know from experience that this insistence wasn’t always welcome – but as we all know, it turned out to be prescient. The president’s willingness to have those difficult conversations with our European allies has resulted in the landmark commitment of 5% GDP defense spending for NATO members – putting the alliance back on track to reestablish deterrence and restore Europe’s territorial integrity.

America must see that project through. It is critical to Europe’s security, and to America’s core interests, that we get this right – and that can only be done by imposing serious costs on Russia, and by showing Putin that his provocations have only strengthened the NATO alliance.