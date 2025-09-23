Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect remains in special housing unit despite completed mental evaluation

Mental health evaluation completed but housing status unchanged for Tyler Robinson

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
New details emerge about Kirk's suspected assassin's surrender Video

New details emerge about Kirk's suspected assassin's surrender

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney reports new revelations in the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk on 'America's Newsroom.'

FIRST ON FOX: The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk remains within a "special housing unit" of a jail, even though his mental evaluation has been completed.

Kirk was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where he later died, officials said. Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Ormond told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Robinson saw mental and medical staff at the jail, but will remain within the special housing unit.

"Robinson has been seen by our medical and mental health staff. Due to patient privacy regulations, I'm not able to [go] further into that," Ormond said. "Robinson will stay in our special housing unit for the time being."

People gather to watch Charlie Kirk side by side with Tyler Robinson mug shot.

Left: A crowd watches as Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Right: Booking photo for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Kirk. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images; Washington County Sheriff's Office)

When asked if Robinson will remain in the special housing unit indefinitely, Ormond said, "That's not set in stone and his housing location may change down the road."

Previously, the law enforcement agency said Robinson would remain on a special watch status in the Utah County Sheriff's Department special housing unit so staff could "keep an eye on him" until he cleared a mental health screening.

"Special watch" status is done for several reasons, including violent behavior, type of crime, suicidal comments and behavioral issues, the department said.

Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Previously, the department said it wasn't aware of Robinson making any suicidal comments.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital the mental health evaluation likely "suggests that he should not be housed with the general population," as Robinson remains within a "special housing unit."

Charlie Kirk investigation

Police officers and FBI agents walk through the courtyard at Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10, 2025.  (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

"A full mental health evaluation will be conducted by his defense team to try to negotiate a plea deal to save his life, to put on an insanity or diminished capacity defense during the guilt phase, which is challenging under Utah law, or to put on evidence of mitigation during the death penalty phase," Rahmani said.

