Jason Billingsley, convicted felon accused in killing of Baltimore tech CEO, arrested after two-day search

A massive manhunt for the man accused of killing a young tech CEO in Baltimore is over after police announced his arrest late Wednesday night.

Jason Billingsley, 32, was reportedly arrested without incident at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday after authorities tracked him to the MARC Train Station of Laurel-Bowie Road in Bowie, Prince George's County, Maryland, according to FOX 45 Baltimore.

Baltimore police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for details on Billingsley's arrest, but did share that a news conference on his apprehension will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Billingsley is accused of killing Pava Marie LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of EcoMap Technologies who recently received a Forbes 30 Under 30 award in the social impact category. She was found dead, with signs of blunt-force trauma, at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore at 11:34 a.m. Monday shortly after a missing persons report was filed on her behalf.

Baltimore authorities announced Billingsley as the alleged suspect during a news conference on Tuesday, prompting an intense search for the convicted felon who "will do anything he can to cause harm," according to Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Worley warned that Billingsley "will kill and he will rape," and asked residents to stay aware of their surroundings.

Court records obtained by Fox News Digital revealed Billingsley has a criminal history dating back to 2009, when he was convicted of first-degree assault and violation of probation. Both carried a sentence of five and three years, respectively.

He was also sentenced to 30 years in prison on Feb. 4, 2015, after being convicted of a first-degree forcible sex offense, which he had been in custody for since July 11, 2013. He was released from prison in October 2022 after being given 16 years of suspended time and five years of parole.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday, "there's no way in hell he should have been out on the street."

Billingsley is facing multiple charges in LaPere's death, including first-degree murder and assault.

He is also wanted in connection to a Sept. 19 attempted murder, arson and rape that occurred in the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

A potential motive, if any, has not yet been revealed, but Baltimore police said they don't believe he had any sort of relationship with LaPere.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.