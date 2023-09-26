Baltimore tech CEO named to prestigious Forbes list found dead

Baltimore police say that Pava Marie LaPere was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning shortly after a missing persons report was received.

LaPere, 26, was found dead Monday at 11:34 a.m. at the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore, Maryland, police said. Officers found LaPere had signs of blunt-force trauma.

Shortly before officers arrived at the apartment, a missing person's call was made, an investigation revealed. Homicide detectives are investigating her death.

The Baltimore Medical Examiner's Office took possession of her body, officials said.

LaPere was the CEO of EcoMap Technologies, which is based in Baltimore.

She was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.

EcoMap Technologies issued a statement on LaPere's death on Facebook, writing "the news has shaken us all deeply."

"The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader," the company wrote. "Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend and partner set a standard for leadership. and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do."

"As a team, and on behalf of our customers and the EcoMap community, we are devastated by this loss, and we pledge our unwavering support to the LaPere family as they navigate this heartbreaking period. We would also like to express our gratitude to the authorities and emergency services for their efforts and professionalism," it added.