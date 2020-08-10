Isaias triggered deadly tornado outbreak while roaring up East Coast that broke records

When Hurricane Isaias made landfall last Monday and then roared up the East Coast with powerful winds and heavy rain, the storm also generated dozens of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Eastern Region said Friday that at least 36 tornadoes are confirmed to have been whirled up by Isaias from North Carolina all the way to Connecticut.

According to the NWS, the tornadoes included an EF3 in North Carolina that killed two people, six EF2s, 17 EF1s, and 11 EF0s.

TRUMP DECLARES EMERGENCY FOR CONNECTICUT, SENDS FEDS TO AID IN TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS RESPONSE

North Carolina saw the most tornadoes with 12 confirmed, following by eight twisters in Maryland, seven in Virginia, two in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, with one each in South Carolina and Connecticut.

"The 29.2 mile tornado path across Kent and New Castle counties is the longest tornado track ever recorded in Delaware," the NWS noted.

The NWS forecast office in Mount Holly, N.J., noted the 29.2 miles "blasts away" the state's previous record tornado length that happened in 1988.

Of the three dozen tornadoes triggered by the storm, only one was deadly.

That twister struck the town of Windsor with winds of 145 mph, leaving behind a field of debris and splintered wreckage in a mobile home park where two people were killed.

“It doesn’t look real; it looks like something on TV. Nothing is there,” Bertie County Sheriff John Holley told reporters, saying 10 mobile homes had been destroyed. “All my officers are down there at this time. Pretty much the entire trailer park is gone.”

A total of 14 people were injured in that twister.

"We mourn the loss of life here; we also are thinking about the families who are hospitalized," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said during a tour of the damage in Bertie County.

2 KILLED BY LIGHTNING STRIKE WHILE CLEANING UP HURRICANE ISAIAS DEBRIS IN NORTH CAROLINA

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the U.S. spawn at least one tornado.

These tornados can develop very quickly and can form in thunderstorms located in the outer bands of the storms that spin as they move over land.

Historical records show that the most intense tornado outbreaks linked to tropical cyclones are along the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic Coast from Virginia southward.

The biggest outbreak on record happened in 2004 when Hurricane Ivan produced more than 118 tornadoes from Florida to Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Isaias killed 9 people and left millions without power as it moved northward as the ninth named tropical system of the season.

NOAA forecasters said Thursday they are now calling for up to 25 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher; of those, seven to 10 could become hurricanes. Among those hurricanes, three to six will be major, classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The updated forecast covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and includes the nine named storms to date.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season includes the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

Fox News' Janice Dean and the Associated Press contributed to this report.