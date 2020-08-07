Expand / Collapse search
NOAA forecasting active peak hurricane season with up to 6 major storms

The heat is expected to continue across the Southwest and Southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National forecast for Friday, August 7Video

National forecast for Friday, August 7

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest hurricane outlook is forecasting a very active peak season.

The tropics are quiet through the weekend and so far into next week, however, the NOAA is expecting 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater) this season, of which 7-11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

NOAA's outlook for the 2020 hurricane season. (Fox News)

This update covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and includes the nine named storms to date.

Named storms so far this season. (Fox News)

2020 HURRICANE SEASON HAS BROKEN RECORDS, NOAA NOW SAYS THERE MAY BE MORE STORMS THAN NAMES 

And it follows an outlook released by Colorado State University Wednesday forecasting 24 named storms, 12 of which are expected to become hurricanes, and five becoming major hurricanes.

The national forecast for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Fox News)

Elsewhere, a stalled front over the MidAtlantic and Southeast will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with 1-2 inches, and with the recent heavy rain from Isaias with saturated ground, flash flooding will be possible.

The threat of wildfires stretches across the West on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

A cold front moving across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe storms for this region through tonight.

Forecast high temperatures for Phoenix this upcoming weekend. (Fox News)

The heat continues for the Southwest and Southern Plains with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. Gusty winds and dry weather along with the hot temperatures will enhance the fire danger through the weekend.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

