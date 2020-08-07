Trump declares emergency for Connecticut, sends feds to aid in Tropical Storm Isaias response

President Trump on Thursday declared an emergency for Connecticut and ordered federal assistance to the state to aid in its response efforts to the damage resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in the state in response to the widespread power outages caused by the impact of Isaias. By Thursday, Lamont had penned a letter to the president requesting an emergency for the state.

The president’s action further would authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide assistance for required emergency measures in the state to “save lives and pretty property and public health and safety," the White House said.

The move was intended to also “lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 8 Connecticut counties and the Mashantucket Pequot Indian Tribe and Mohegan Tribe of Indians in Connecticut,” the White House added.

The president’s declaration authorized FEMA to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to “alleviate the impacts of the emergency.”

The White House added that the emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, would be provided at 75 percent federal funding. The president’s declaration comes after Lamont sent a letter on Wednesday, requesting the emergency.

“Tropical Storm Isaias came through the state fast and furious during the day on August 4, leaving over 700,000 of our utility customers without power,” Lamont wrote to Trump. “It is anticipated that, due to the statewide and devastating scope of the damage, full restoration may take a week or more.”

At least one death and five serious injuries were reported as a result of the storm, according to Lamont.

He also requested that the state receive “direct federal assistance to aid in the emergency procurement of resources necessary to maintain and restore public safety during this crisis.”

Lamont also noted a number of issues in the state as a result of the storm, including cell towers losing capabilities and nearly a dozen National Guard facilities running without power.