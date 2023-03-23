Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa man pleads guilty to nightclub shooting charges

Timothy Rush pleaded guilty to 2 involuntary manslaughter charges and 7 other felony counts

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and another man during a crowded birthday party at an Iowa nightclub where he was working security.

THIRD VICTIM OF IOWA NIGHCLUB SHOOTING DIES

Timothy Rush agreed this week in a motion to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and seven other felony counts. Court documents show that a judge accepted the plea deal Thursday, KWWL-TV reports.

Timothy Rush has pled guilty to reduced charges for perpetrating a 2022 shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub.

Timothy Rush has pled guilty to reduced charges for perpetrating a 2022 shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub. (Credit: Linn County Correctional Center)

Three people were killed and nine others were wounded in the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.

IOWA NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, 10 INJURED

Rush, who claimed self defense, initially was charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of two of the victims — 31-year-old Marvin Cox and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, who was the mother of his young daughter. Sentencing is set for May 22.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second suspect, Dimione Walker, was sentenced last year to life in prison for killing the third victim, 25-year-old Michael Valentine.