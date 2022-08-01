Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Third victim of Iowa nighclub shooting dies

Timothy Rush pled not guilty to the 15 related shooting charges in May

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A third victim of the Iowa nightclub shooting in April died on July 24 as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. 

Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was previously on life support after being shot in the head during the April 10 nightclub shooting that left at least two dead and 10 wounded. 

"It’s very hard for us. He’s sitting in that hospital fighting for his life," Marie Mulkey, Cox’s mother, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette prior to his death. 

Timothy Rush, 32, pled not guilty to 15 related charges in May, including second-degree murder. He waived his right to a speedy trial, according to KWWL. Rush is scheduled for a case management conference on August 5, with his trial scheduled for March 28, 2023. 

IOWA NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, 10 INJURED

The shooting happened a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on 415 Third Street Southeast in the city’s downtown, Cedar Rapids police said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Rush was working security the night of the shooting when he and another man opened fire on a birthday party with more than 100 people in attendance. 

CHICAGO 16-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN SHOOTING ON CITY'S SOUTH SIDE

Timothy Rush pled not guilty in connection to the Iowa nightclub shooting. 

Timothy Rush pled not guilty in connection to the Iowa nightclub shooting.  (Credit: Linn County Correctional Center)

Dimione Walker, 29, is the second suspect charged. He is currently being held in Illinois where he is awaiting extradition to Iowa. 

Rush is currently being held on a $1.5 million bail. 

The Associated Press contributed to this press. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.