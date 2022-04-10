Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Iowa nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

Shooting happened at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, early Sunday, killing at least two people and wounding nearly a dozen others, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 1:27 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in the city’s downtown, Cedar Rapids police said in a statement.

"Two individuals are confirmed dead and approximately ten more are injured and receiving medical attention at multiple local hospitals," the department said.

The shooting happened a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on 415 Third Street Southeast in the city’s downtown, Cedar Rapids police said in a statement.

The shooting happened a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on 415 Third Street Southeast in the city’s downtown, Cedar Rapids police said in a statement. (Google Earth)

Officers were on routine patrol in the downtown area at the time of the shooting and responded quickly to the scene. 

As of 5 a.m., police said the scene was secure and there was no threat to public safety.

No details on what led to the shooting or who fired the shots were immediately released. 

Detectives were interviewing witnesses as the investigation into the shooting continued.

Authorities asked anyone who was at the nightclub at the time of the shooting or with knowledge of the incident to contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

