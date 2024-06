An "armed and dangerous" transgender woman accused of gunning down her parents in their Utah home spurred an hours-long manhunt this week, telling authorities she would "do it again" after her capture.

Mia Bailey, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 11 felony counts related to the double homicide of parents Joseph, 70, and Gail Bailey, 69, and the attempted murder of her brother, according to the Washington City Police Department.

"We have some good news. We have the suspect in custody." St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell announced in a Facebook live broadcast, telling residents of the Bloomington Hills and Fort Pierce they were no longer urged to shelter in place. "Everyone is safe. No one else was injured."

PARK RANGER DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT WHILE HELPING VISITORS DURING ANNUAL FESTIVAL

Bailey allegedly broke into her parents' home around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and shot her father in the head and her mother three times, police told KSL.

She then went downstairs to find her brother and his wife locked in his bedroom and shot through the door before fleeing the scene. Both survived; Bailey later told police that she didn't care whether the shot killed her brother, according to court documents reviewed by KUTV.

BOY, 12, DIES AFTER FALLING INTO SWIFT-MOVING UTAH RIVER WHILE VACATIONING WITH FAMILY

After going upstairs to check that her parents were dead, police said, Bailey fled the home in her yellow Kia Soul.

"Mia described that she returned to her father who was lying on the ground and shot him one more time in the head to make sure that he was dead," police wrote in a booking affidavit reviewed by KSL. "While doing that, Mia ... walked back over to her mother and shot her in the head to make sure that she was dead."

Police cornered Bailey about seven miles away in the St. George neighborhood the next day. KSL footage captured the suspected killer peacefully surrendering to a dozen armed officers. Police said she dropped her firearm willingly before she was handcuffed.

Officers initially tracked Bailey down on Tuesday, KUTV reported. But she pulled out a gun from her waistband, put it to her head and backed out of sight before she could be detained.

RODEO STAR SPENCER WRIGHT'S SON LEVI DIES AFTER UTAH RIVER ACCIDENT: REPORT

Bailey later told police "that she did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done," according to the affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mia told officers that she went to the residence with the intent to kill her parents," the affidavit read. "Mia stated 'I would do it again. I hate them."

Bailey filed a petition to change her name and gender legally in July 2023, according to 5th District Court records reviewed by KSL. She was granted both in August 2023, with the court writing that "there is clear and convincing evidence that [Bailey] has transitioned to the sex sought in the petition and a uniform manner for at least six months," including "evidence of appropriate clinical care or treatment for gender transitioning or change provided by a licensed medical professional."