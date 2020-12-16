Murder suspect's escape from custody at McDonald's drive-thru caught on video

Surveillance footage shows a 22-year-old murder suspect’s daring escape from police custody when he fled from a private transport vehicle that had stopped to get take out from a McDonald’s in Indiana.

A manhunt is underway for Leon Taylor, who on Monday escaped from the back seat of a dark-colored SUV that had stopped at the fast-food eatery in Gary while he was extradited to a local jail in Indiana from Texas.

Authorities released more than a minute of footage on Tuesday that appears to show Taylor open the door and exit the vehicle at roughly 2:10 p.m. Monday. After getting out of the car, he appears to be wrestling with something on his leg, which police identified as a brace, before running off.

The vehicle was being operated by an agent from REDI Transports, a private transportation company tasked with delivering Taylor to Crown Point to face murder and drug charges, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a series of Facebook posts.

INDIANA MURDER SUSPECT, 22, ESCAPES WHEN PRISONER TRANSPORT VAN STOPS AT MCDONALDS

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was highly critical of the transport company, writing in a Facebook post that he finds it "appalling that REDI Transports failed to use appropriate caution and may have put the public at risk."

The agent who carried out the botched transport did not place Taylor in shackles, Martinez wrote.

"We believe shackles could have prevented the suspect from getting away," Martinez said. "We also believe the suspect may have been manipulating his leg brace during the trip and was apparently continuing to disable the device when he exited the SUV at the McDonald's drive-thru."

REDI Transports did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment.

The footage shows Taylor running through the parking lot and crossing a busy roadway. The driver then pulls the vehicle out of the drive-thru line before stopping the car and running after him.

From a different angle, the video shows the agent handing the McDonald’s employee a card as Taylor appears to slip out the back door. After noticing his escape, the driver tries to open the front door before realizing he cannot.

ESCAPED TENNESSEE PRISON INMATES FOUND IN FLORIDA AFTER MANHUNT: COPS

After being unable to catch up to him, the agent notified local authorities of Taylor’s escape, prompting a manhunt that included Lake County’s aviation and K-9 units.

Martinez wrote that the video reveals "conflicting statements" that the driver made about Taylor’s escape. Specifically, the agent allegedly told police Taylor fled from a window of the vehicle, while the footage "clearly shows him exiting through a door."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor was wearing a "belly chain with handcuffs" in addition to the leg brace, police said. At the time of his getaway, he was en route to Lake County Jail in Crown Point to face murder and marijuana charges out of East Chicago.

The Times of Northwest Indiana cited sources in reporting that Taylor had been wanted for allegedly robbing and shooting a 52-year-old man on Nov. 19. He later died.

Police said Taylor is a Hammond, Ind., resident and described him as being 6 feet tall and roughly 162 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.