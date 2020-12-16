Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Murder suspect's escape from custody at McDonald's drive-thru caught on video

Leon Taylor, 22, slipped away from the vehicle through the passenger side door and was not shackled at the time, police say

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Video shows murder suspect escape, run from transport vehicle en route to jailVideo

Video shows murder suspect escape, run from transport vehicle en route to jail

Leon Taylor is still on the loose after fleeing from the vehicle as it waited in a McDonald's drive-thru line

Surveillance footage shows a 22-year-old murder suspect’s daring escape from police custody when he fled from a private transport vehicle that had stopped to get take out from a McDonald’s in Indiana.

A manhunt is underway for Leon Taylor, who on Monday escaped from the back seat of a dark-colored SUV that had stopped at the fast-food eatery in Gary while he was extradited to a local jail in Indiana from Texas.

Authorities released more than a minute of footage on Tuesday that appears to show Taylor open the door and exit the vehicle at roughly 2:10 p.m. Monday. After getting out of the car, he appears to be wrestling with something on his leg, which police identified as a brace, before running off.

The vehicle was being operated by an agent from REDI Transports, a private transportation company tasked with delivering Taylor to Crown Point to face murder and drug charges, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a series of Facebook posts.

Leon Taylor is seen fleeing from a car waiting to pay at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Leon Taylor is seen fleeing from a car waiting to pay at a McDonald's drive-thru. (Lake County Sheriff’s Department)

INDIANA MURDER SUSPECT, 22, ESCAPES WHEN PRISONER TRANSPORT VAN STOPS AT MCDONALDS

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was highly critical of the transport company, writing in a Facebook post that he finds it "appalling that REDI Transports failed to use appropriate caution and may have put the public at risk."

The agent who carried out the botched transport did not place Taylor in shackles, Martinez wrote. 

"We believe shackles could have prevented the suspect from getting away," Martinez said. "We also believe the suspect may have been manipulating his leg brace during the trip and was apparently continuing to disable the device when he exited the SUV at the McDonald's drive-thru."

The agents were about to pay when Leon Taylor escaped the vehicle.

The agents were about to pay when Leon Taylor escaped the vehicle. (Lake County Sheriff’s Department)

REDI Transports did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment. 

The footage shows Taylor running through the parking lot and crossing a busy roadway. The driver then pulls the vehicle out of the drive-thru line before stopping the car and running after him.

From a different angle, the video shows the agent handing the McDonald’s employee a card as Taylor appears to slip out the back door. After noticing his escape, the driver tries to open the front door before realizing he cannot.

ESCAPED TENNESSEE PRISON INMATES FOUND IN FLORIDA AFTER MANHUNT: COPS

Leon Taylor, 22, is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide in East Chicago, Ind., authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff's Department)

Leon Taylor, 22, is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide in East Chicago, Ind., authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff's Department)

After being unable to catch up to him, the agent notified local authorities of Taylor’s escape, prompting a manhunt that included Lake County’s aviation and K-9 units.

Martinez wrote that the video reveals "conflicting statements" that the driver made about Taylor’s escape. Specifically, the agent allegedly told police Taylor fled from a window of the vehicle, while the footage "clearly shows him exiting through a door."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor was wearing a "belly chain with handcuffs" in addition to the leg brace, police said. At the time of his getaway, he was en route to Lake County Jail in Crown Point to face murder and marijuana charges out of East Chicago.

The Times of Northwest Indiana cited sources in reporting that Taylor had been wanted for allegedly robbing and shooting a 52-year-old man on Nov. 19. He later died.

Police said Taylor is a Hammond, Ind., resident and described him as being 6 feet tall and roughly 162 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.