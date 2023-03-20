Indiana police continue dayslong search for missing 14-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

The search for a missing Indiana 14-year-old believed to be in "extreme danger" continues Monday.

Scottie Dean Morris, described as a 5-foot, 4-inch White male weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Eaton, Indiana, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis. "He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," the Indiana State Police wrote in issuing a Silver Alert on Friday.

Eaton Indiana Police Department, which organized search parties Friday and Saturday, said a ground search would not be conducted Sunday because helicopters from the Indiana State Police would be using their infrared cameras in an attempt to locate Morris.

"We ask that if you continue to search on your own today, please refrain from wooded areas, tree lines, rivers, etc. as this will only hinder the investigation while they’re in the air searching," the department said on Facebook. "Scottie, please know we really do want to find you safe and help you anyway we can! If you read this, please contact us!"

HOUSTON TEENS ARRESTED IN CAUGHT ON CAMERA ‘JUGGING’ ROBBERY THAT LEFT WOMAN PARALYZED

More than 100 volunteers searched for the missing teen on foot Friday, police said. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had two boats in the river. The Eaton Police Department said it had two infrared drones up Friday, and Grant County was sending two bloodhound teams.

"If anyone is in contact with Scotty, please let him know we are here to help in his situation anyway we can!" local police wrote Friday.

The latest update said ground searches for the teen would resume Monday at 9 a.m. Law enforcement has not disclosed why Morris might be in danger or in need of medical attention.

FLORIDA BOATERS MISSING AFTER ANCHOR MISHAP ON LAKE, SHERIFF SAYS

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297, 911, or the non-emergency line at (765)-747-7878. Police say Morris was last known to be wearing glasses, black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Police also encouraged residents to check their ring doorbell or security camera footage. The local department, which is also being aided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, thanked local businesses that have donated food, drinks, flashlights and hand warmers for search parties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There has been a lot of misinformation going around, so for updated accurate information, please check the EPD page," a prior update added.