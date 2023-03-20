Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida boaters missing after anchor mishap on lake, sheriff says

Jeffrey Marrero, 34, and Orlando Ortiz, 32, presumed drowned on Lake Eloise in Winter Haven, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two boaters in Florida are missing in a possible double drowning after a mishap with the vessel’s anchor while sailing on the choppy waters of a lake over the weekend, authorities said.

Jeffrey Marrero, 34, and Orlando Ortiz, 32, remain missing after jumping into the water of Lake Eloise near the Legoland theme park in Winter Haven to rescue Ortiz’s girlfriend, 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The couple rented a 16-foot Tahoe ski boat to celebrate their one-year anniversary with Marrero and his two daughters, ages 10 and 8, the sheriff’s office said.

"They had to take a class to rent the boat, and they successfully took the class," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters.

MIAMI BEACH IMPLEMENTS MIDNIGHT CURFEW FOR SPRING BREAKERS AFTER 2 FATAL SHOOTINGS

The two men were last seen on the lake Saturday evening.

The two men were last seen on the lake Saturday evening. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

However, the problems began when Velazquez jumped into the water with the anchor, according to Judd, who said the lake was rough with 20 mph winds and some whitecaps.

"She's just very inexperienced, so she thinks that you have to get into the water, put the anchor in and then tie it to the boat," the sheriff said.

Officials on Lake Eloise were using sonar and underwater drones to search for the missing men.

Officials on Lake Eloise were using sonar and underwater drones to search for the missing men. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

As Velasquez was in the water, officials said the boat began to float away and the two men jumped in to help her. However, the men were not strong swimmers and wound up going underwater.

RESCUE VIDEO CAPTURES FLORIDA MAN SAVED FROM FLOODED SOUTHWEST CANYON, 2 FRIENDS KILLED IDENTIFIED

Marrero’s 10-year-old daughter called 911 from the boat. Deputies and a good Samaritan sailed to the girls’ location and safely brought them to shore.

The two men are believed to have drowned in the choppy waters of Lake Eloise.

The two men are believed to have drowned in the choppy waters of Lake Eloise. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Deputies also rescued Velasquez, who was found treading water a distance away from the boat.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judd said the search will continue for the missing men using sonar and underwater drones until they are found.

"We don't allow anyone's loved one to stay in the lake. We will find them," Judd said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.