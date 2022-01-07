Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana girl Emma Sweet's death declared drowning, homicide: coroner

Authorities say Emma's father has provided conflicting accounts about how his truck wound up a river and what happened to his daughter

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Emma Sweet, a 2-year-old Indiana girl who was found dead in November, days after some hunters found and rescued her father from a submerged pickup truck, died from drowning, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office has determined, according to a report.

Emma’s body was discovered Nov. 28, three days after Thanksgiving, in a debris-filled area along the White River in Bartholomew County, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

OKLAHOMA SEPTIC-TANK MURDER SUSPECT'S WAFFLE HOUSE VISIT MAY PROMPT BOND REVOCATION: REPORT

She had last been seen alive four days earlier, with her father in the pickup truck, the station reported. Then relatives reported them missing Thanksgiving Day, the report said.

Emma Sweet was last seen alive Nov. 24, authorities say. She was found dead four days later.

Emma Sweet was last seen alive Nov. 24, authorities say. She was found dead four days later. (Bartholomew County Sheriff)

The girl’s official cause of death was described as "complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning," and was ruled a homicide, FOX 59 reported.

Her father, Jeremy Sweet, 39, was later charged with two felonies: neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe, according to the station.

Law enforcement officers in Indiana in November along the White River.

Law enforcement officers in Indiana in November along the White River. (Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say the father has provided conflicting accounts about how his truck got into the river and what happened to his daughter, the report said. Police believe he drove the truck off an embankment from a height to 15-to-20 feet above the river.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money