Illegal migrant with DUI rap sheet facing vehicular homicide charges after head-on crash kills mom, daughter

An illegal migrant with a DUI rap sheet only to be released back into the community of a blue state is accused of causing a crash in Lakewood, New Jersey, killing a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said 43-year-old Raul Luna-Perez of Mexico was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto in connection with a July 26 motor vehicle crash, and now has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged against him.

In a news release, ICE said that this was not Luna-Perez’s first run-in with the law.

He was arrested twice on charges of DUI in March and April of this year, and in June 2023 he was arrested for simple domestic violence.

In Luna-Perez's latest alleged incident, which turned deadly, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to reports of a crash just before 11:30 p.m. on July 26.

A preliminary investigation found that Luna-Perez was allegedly driving a Dodge Durango with two passengers inside, when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan was being driven by a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said. Seated in the front passenger seat was an 11-year-old girl – identified by ICE as the woman’s daughter – who was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where she ultimately died of her injuries.

Another 11-year-old girl was seated in the back of the Sentra, and she was taken to Monmouth Medical Center and was listed in serious but stable condition, the prosecutor’s office added.

The two passengers in Luna-Perez’s vehicle were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

The prosecutor’s office added that the first responders reported that Luna-Perez showed signs of impairment. He was transported to an area hospital, where his blood was drawn pursuant to a court-authorized warrant.

ICE lodged a detainer against Luna-Perez on Monday, and has initiated removal proceedings while Luna-Perez remains in custody.

Luna-Perez entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

ICE blamed New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's sanctuary policies for allowing Luna-Perez to be released into American communities.

"Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives."