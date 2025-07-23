ICE places detainer on illegal immigrant facing charges for allegedly killing teen: 'Evil crimes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer against an illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered a 15-year-old and attempted to rape the child’s mother.

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, attempted to rape his girlfriend, Aleida Lopez, in Morehead, Kentucky, on Sunday, at their apartment, then allegedly bit her left hand, armpit, and hurt her arm.

While trying to protect his mother, the 15-year-old, Luis Lopez, was allegedly shot three times by Amandor-Martinez. The suspect then proceeded to assault Lopez’s daughter, also a minor, with a firearm, according to Fox 56.

The outlet reported that he’s been charged with murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree attempted rape.

He attempted to enter the United States three times before successfully doing so in 2021 at the southern border, but managed to enter the U.S. as a "gotaway" at an unspecified time and location, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

During the Biden administration, there were hundreds of thousands of "known gotaways" by federal immigration authorities, including 670,674 in fiscal year 2023 alone.

"15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children. ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again," McLaughlin added.

Rowan County Senior High School mourned the loss of Lopez in a statement posted to Facebook.

"We are saddened to lose one of our own today. Luis was a sweet child who worked hard to do his best everyday at school," the post stated. "We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone that loved Luis. Even though it is summertime, if a student or adult needs any assistance, our office is open each day from 8:00 to 3:00 this week where you can reach out."

DHS says detainers are used to prevent the release of an individual behind bars before they can be transferred into the custody of federal authorities.

Jenny Frazier, communications director for the city of Morehead, told Fox News that the city is working with "state and federal partners" in the ongoing investigation.

"While it does remain an active investigation, we are pretty much directing all those specific questions concerning ICE to ICE themselves, but there is the decision on the detainer that is just at the discretion of the federal level. So the city of Moorhead is not involved with any of the enforcement," she added.