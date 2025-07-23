Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

ICE places detainer on illegal immigrant facing charges for allegedly killing teen: 'Evil crimes'

DHS official calls suspect a 'monster' who 'should have never been in this country' after Kentucky murder

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
Attacks on ICE agents up 830% since 2024, DHS reports Video

Attacks on ICE agents up 830% since 2024, DHS reports

New York Post financial correspondent Lydia Moynihan and National Review senior writer Noah Rothman discuss New York Democrats' push for legislation that would ban ICE and law enforcement agents from wearing masks. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer against an illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered a 15-year-old and attempted to rape the child’s mother.

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, 36, attempted to rape his girlfriend, Aleida Lopez, in Morehead, Kentucky, on Sunday, at their apartment, then allegedly bit her left hand, armpit, and hurt her arm.

While trying to protect his mother, the 15-year-old, Luis Lopez, was allegedly shot three times by Amandor-Martinez. The suspect then proceeded to assault Lopez’s daughter, also a minor, with a firearm, according to Fox 56

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT IN JOCELYN NUNGARAY'S MURDER NOW ACCUSED OF PRIOR SEXUAL ASSAULT IN COSTA RICA

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez mugshot

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez was arrested on murder and attempted rape charges this week in Morehead, Kentucky.  (Rowan County Detention Center)

The outlet reported that he’s been charged with murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree attempted rape.

He attempted to enter the United States three times before successfully doing so in 2021 at the southern border, but managed to enter the U.S. as a "gotaway" at an unspecified time and location, according to the Department of Homeland Security

During the Biden administration, there were hundreds of thousands of "known gotaways" by federal immigration authorities, including 670,674 in fiscal year 2023 alone.

TRUMP'S DHS SAYS BIDEN RELEASED 'BARBARIC' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NOW ACCUSED OF HEINOUS CRIME

southern border wall el paso

The U.S. southern border near El Paso, Texas.  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

"15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

"The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children. ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again," McLaughlin added.

Rowan County Senior High School mourned the loss of Lopez in a statement posted to Facebook.

TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT PUSH RESULTS IN SKYROCKETING ARRESTS OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pointing her finger

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference where she announced that most airline passengers will no longer have to remove their shoes at security checkpoints on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Reagan National Airport in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"We are saddened to lose one of our own today. Luis was a sweet child who worked hard to do his best everyday at school," the post stated. "We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone that loved Luis. Even though it is summertime, if a student or adult needs any assistance, our office is open each day from 8:00 to 3:00 this week where you can reach out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS says detainers are used to prevent the release of an individual behind bars before they can be transferred into the custody of federal authorities.

Jenny Frazier, communications director for the city of Morehead, told Fox News that the city is working with "state and federal partners" in the ongoing investigation. 

"While it does remain an active investigation, we are pretty much directing all those specific questions concerning ICE to ICE themselves, but there is the decision on the detainer that is just at the discretion of the federal level. So the city of Moorhead is not involved with any of the enforcement," she added.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

More from Politics