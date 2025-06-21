Anti-ICE activists help migrant child rapist escape arrest in Colorado: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activists in Denver, Colorado, managed to thwart agents trying to arrest an illegal migrant wanted in Italy for child rape.

ICE Colorado said on Friday their agents were trying to detain Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a criminal alien from El Salvador who was convicted of child rape in Italy, when members of a local anti-ICE group alerted him to their presence.

ICE said the group, Colorado Rapid Response, posted on social media that ICE was in the area, allowing him time to flee.

SANCTUARY CITY DENVER SPENDING A WHOPPING $356 MILLION ON MIGRANTS: STUDY

"During our surveillance of Leon, members of Colorado Rapid Response arrived on scene and alerted him to law enforcement’s presence, which allowed him to escape arrest," ICE Colorado said. "Groups like this interfere with ICE’s ability to keep communities safe."

ICE shared a Facebook post from the group, written in English and Spanish, alerting its followers to ICE's presence in the area and the type of vehicle agents were using.

ICE has asked the public to report Leon-Deras to federal authorities if they see the migrant but warned the public not to approach him.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston previously vowed to station police officers to block ICE agents from carrying out deportations, and a report showed that the city has spent over $356 million in taxpayer dollars on services for migrants. A 2017 Denver ordinance limits officials from cooperating with ICE.

Anti-ICE protests and activity have grown since President Donald Trump returned to office and vowed to carry out the largest deportation mission in U.S. history.

In Portland, Colorado, on Wednesday, anti-ICE activists tried to block the entrance of an ICE deportation facility in Portland and then launched fireworks and shined lasers at law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

Two weeks ago, a mob of anti-ICE protesters set fire to cars in Los Angeles, damaged property and threw rocks at law enforcement, forcing Trump to activate the National Guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "No Kings" protests across the country last week were in part fueled by opposition to mass deportations.

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that 75% of the illegal aliens arrested under the Trump administration have been charged with or convicted of a crime.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.