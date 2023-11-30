Illegal immigrant charged for fatally shooting 2 Texas sisters

An illegal immigrant man has been arrested for the shooting death of two sisters in their home in Dallas last week, while he also allegedly shot his daughter during the same incident.

Jose Santiago Chairez, 50, has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault, according to Fox 4 KDFW.

Chairez allegedly shot sisters Catalina Valdez Andrade, 47, and Merced Andrade Bailon, 43, in the head inside their home in Farmers Branch on Nov. 24 at around 4:20 a.m. Farmers Branch is a city in Dallas about 40 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

DALLAS MALL SHOOTING: WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?

Chairez’s daughter was also at the home and was shot in the arm, per a police report viewed by The Dallas Morning News. She told officers her father shot her and the sisters, according to the report.

A motive for the deadly shooting is unclear. It is also not known what type of relationship Chairez had with the sisters or why Chairez’s daughter was in their home at the time.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chairez was arrested on the day of the shooting and was given a bond of more than $2 million. He also has an immigration hold that prevents him from being released, according to Fox 4.

The shooting took place in the 13200 block of Castleton Place.