Dallas mall shooting: Who are the victims?

As questions swirl over the motive of a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, the names of the eight victims killed have begun to emerge.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was killed by a police officer at the Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center near Dallas, after stepping out of a car and firing more than three dozen shots at a crowd of people on a sidewalk, killing eight and wounding seven others.

While authorities have yet to release any details about the victims, witnesses reported seeing children and what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.

DALLAS MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT MAURICIO GARCIA LEFT ODD VOICEMAIL ABOUT MONEY

Here is a list of known victims:

Christian LaCour, 20

The family of 20-year-old Christian LaCour said he was among the victims killed in the gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

LaCour’s family told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the 20-year-old was working as a security guard at the mall when the gunfire erupted.

His mother, Tracye Norris LaCour, wrote on Facebook that his death has left the family "broken," according to WFAA-TV.

POLICE ID SUSPECT AFTER CAR PLOWED INTO CROWD OUTSIDE TEXAS MIGRANT CENTER

"He's [my] baby, my light, my peace and he's gone," she wrote. "At this time there is nothing we need except prayers and time to mourn together as a family."

LaCour was from Farmersville, a city east of Allen.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27

Aishwarya Thatikonda, a 27-year-old project manager for a local contracting company, was also killed in the shooting, her family confirmed to FOX4.

Thatikonda lived in McKinney, about seven miles north of Allen. Her family lives in India and will be traveling to Texas.

Cho family

Three victims killed in the shooting all belonged to the Cho family, FOX4 confirmed. The names and relations of the three family members killed were not immediately released.

A fourth victim included 5-year-old William Cho, who was being treated in the ICU, according to the report.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Wylie Independent School District confirmed that Daniela Mendoza, a fourth grade student, and Sofia Mendoza, a second grader, were killed in the mall shooting, FOX4 reported.

Both girls attended Cox Elementary in Sacshe.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A family friend told the station that the girls’ mother remains in critical condition.

"Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten," the district said an email obtained by WFAA-TV. "Hug your kids, and tell them you love them."