Crime

Texas man gets 99 years in prison after seventh DWI conviction

Virgil Bryant III, 45, last received a 40-year sentence for his sixth DWI in 2009 but was later released on parole in 2019

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Texas man was recently sentenced to 99 years in prison after his seventh DWI conviction.

Virgil Bryant III, a resident of the Dallas suburb of Red Oak, was arrested on July 15, 2022 for driving erratically on U.S. Route 287 and running another driver off the road, Fox Dallas reported. 

Mugshot of Virgil Bryant III

Virgil Bryant III, 45, was handed a 99-year prison sentence after his seventh DWI conviction.  (Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

Responding police officers found a cold six-pack with two of the beers missing from Bryant's Ford F-150 pickup truck, the news report said. 

His blood alcohol concentration was 0.245, more than three times the legal limit. 

The arrest was Bryant's seventh DWI in 14 years. 

Bryant, 45, previously received a 40-year prison sentence for his sixth DWI in 2009. 

He was later paroled in 2019. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.