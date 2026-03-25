Illegal immigrant accused of groping girls at Virginia high school facing new charges

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An illegal immigrant accused of groping girls at his high school in Virginia is now facing additional charges after more victims came forward, according to police.

Israel Flores Ortiz, 18, was already facing nine counts of assault and battery for allegedly inappropriately touching female classmates at a Fairfax County school.

Fairfax police were alerted on March 5 by Fairfax High School about reports of multiple assaults on campus. An arrest warrant was issued, and Flores Ortiz turned himself in on March 7.

On Wednesday, police said he was served with four more counts of the same charges after additional victims reported his behavior during the investigation.

MOM OF VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOLERS WHERE ILLEGAL ALIEN ALLEGEDLY GROPED GIRLS OUTRAGED: 'TERRIFYING AS A PARENT'

Flores Ortiz is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Department of Homeland Security said the suspect is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who arrived in the U.S. in 2024.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said a detainer has been filed on Flores Ortiz.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED UNDER BIDEN CHARGED WITH GROPING FEMALE STUDENTS AT VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL

"We are calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again," DHS said in a statement to Fox 5.

Parents in Fairfax County had voiced outrage after his initial charges.

"It's terrifying as a parent because when I send my daughters to school, I think they're safe in the care of the school," parent Stacy Langton told Fox News Digital. "And in this case, they absolutely were not safe, and I don't know what parent wouldn't be completely distraught at the idea that their daughters could be getting sexually battered while they're changing classes."

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Fairfax County Public Schools released a statement last week saying that it prioritizes the safety of students and staff.

"While Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is unable to comment on specifics due to federal and state privacy laws, we prioritize student and staff safety and we fully investigate any time someone shares that an incident has occurred at school, or that they do not feel safe at school," the district said at the time. "We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who continue to work swiftly and thoroughly when there are safety concerns in our schools. The safety of all FCPS students and staff remains a top priority."