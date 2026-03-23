Mom of Virginia high schoolers where illegal alien allegedly groped girls outraged: 'terrifying as a parent'

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Parents in Fairfax County, Virginia are outraged after a 19-year-old illegal alien was charged for allegedly groping girls at the county's high school.

"It's terrifying as a parent because when I send my daughters to school, I think they're safe in the care of the school," Stacy Langton said. "And in this case, they absolutely were not safe, and I don't know what parent wouldn't be completely distraught at the idea that their daughters could be getting sexually battered while they're changing classes."

Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed into the United States in 2024, was arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery stemming from the incidents. He is accused of committing the acts in school hallways while students were changing classes.

"I have two daughters at the school," Langton said. "I have a ninth grader and I have a senior. So, I called my senior into the room first and I asked her, did she know about this, and she said, 'Yeah, I know all about it mom, everyone's talking about it.'"

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"That was very alarming, and then I called my ninth grader into the room and I said, 'Were you guys touched by the perpetrator?' And they said, ‘No,’ thank God. But they did know all about it, and they have friends who are amongst the 12 victims," she continued.

Langton, a well-known activist in the area who protested pornographic books in county schools in 2021 in what became a cultural flashpoint that helped boost former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to electoral victory, said that parents, including those she knows to be liberal, are "very, very angry" about the situation.

"The reaction from other parents is, you know, anger," she said. "My phone blew up last Saturday. As soon as the story broke, I started getting inundated with text messages going, 'Oh my goodness, did you know about this? Isn't this where your daughters go to school?'"

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She also blames a Virginia policy that allows "English Learners" to remain in public schools up to age 22.

"The biggest problem with this situation — it isn't political, OK?" Langton said. "This is a public safety issue. This is a problem for every single parent in the school whether you're a Democrat, whether you are an Independent or whether you are a Republican. This is a public safety issue and every single parent's daughters are at risk because of this policy."

A Supreme Court case called Plyler v. Doe, decided in 1982, paved the way for illegal aliens to attend public schools, establishing that prohibiting the practice violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The amendment says that no state shall "deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Despite the allegations against Flores Ortiz, Langton praised the school for its handling of alleged crimes. She noted that once the victims reported what had happened, the school resource officer began an immediate investigation, eventually leading to the charges.

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Fairfax County Public Schools did not return a Monday request for comment, but did address the situation last week.

"While Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is unable to comment on specifics due to federal and state privacy laws, we prioritize student and staff safety and we fully investigate any time someone shares that an incident has occurred at school, or that they do not feel safe at school," the district said in a statement. "We are grateful to our law enforcement partners who continue to work swiftly and thoroughly when there are safety concerns in our schools. The safety of all FCPS students and staff remains a top priority."