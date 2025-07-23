Families of Idaho victims to confront murderer Bryan Kohberger at sentencing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Idaho victims' families to address killer directly at Kohberger sentencing

2. FBI busts man with seven homemade bombs allegedly intended for major US city

3. Ozzy Osbourne's message to fans caps decades-long legacy

MAJOR HEADLINES

DARK WATERS – Authorities reveal how 9-year-old Canadian girl died after father charged with murder. Continue reading …

WITHOUT A TRACE – Mom breaks silence after grad student daughter disappears on late-night walk. Continue reading …

TERRIFYING ORDEAL – Disturbing video allegedly shows illegal migrant hauling woman back to sex dungeon. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS GAME – Police warn parents, homeowners of social media challenge that could end in ‘tragedy.’ Continue reading …

FREEDOM PLEA – Menendez brother's health crisis sparks call for release before parole decision. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘MASSIVE’ DEAL – Trump's trade agreement with Japan brings major boost to American economy. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY POLITICS – How China 'weaponized' supply chain to control over 80% of battery materials needed for defense tech. Continue reading …

POLITICAL CALCULUS – Immigrants needed for 'redistricting purposes,' House Dem admits in viral clip. Continue reading …

RADIO SILENT – Maine gov, who clashed with Trump, silent when confronted about alleged drug use. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BANKRUPT BIAS – 'Ritualist wailing' from Hollywood elite as FCC chair exposes Colbert exit truth. Continue reading …

HIT THE ROAD – WaPo editorial member leaves over Bezos' ‘relentless promotion of free markets and personal liberties.’ Continue reading …

WITHDRAWAL WOES – Ex-Biden official says the former president's campaign was doomed before the debate. Continue reading …

FOR THE PEOPLE – Billionaire LA Times owner announces he's taking the newspaper public. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREG SCHALLER – Parents must stay alert as public schools hide life-altering decisions from families. Continue reading …

SEN ROGER WICKER – The Pentagon needs major reform. Now is our chance. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

VILE EXPERIENCE – Brittney Griner reveals cellmate in Russian prison was jailed for very disturbing reason. Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN PARADISE – Overdosing tourists in vacation hotspot are straining local health system. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fruit frontiers and star-spangled symbols. Take the quiz here …

TASTE OF HISTORY – Ancient Romans' favorite sauce reveals fishy secrets after 1,800 years. Continue reading …

LEANER AND MEANER – New 'One Stop Security' program cuts down on redundant airport screenings. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – DNI has thousands of documents on its investigation into Russia ‘hoax.’ See video …

STEVE GONCLAVES – Bryan Kohberger needs to explain himself. See video …

