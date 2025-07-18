Parents must stay alert as public schools hide life-altering decisions from families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is a quiet but deeply troubling trend sweeping through our nation’s public schools—a movement in which teachers, counselors and administrators are actively intervening in children’s lives on the most personal of issues while deliberately keeping parents in the dark. Across the country, lawsuits are mounting as schools are found secretly facilitating the gender transition of minors without informing their parents. This is not just a pedagogical overreach—it is a gross violation of parental rights and a dangerous assumption that strangers know better than mothers and fathers what is best for their children.

Consider these recent and active legal cases:

In Leon County, Florida, the Goldwater Institute is representing a family suing the school board for secretly facilitating their daughter’s gender transition. According to the complaint, school officials met with the girl to develop a "gender support plan" without ever informing her parents. When her mother eventually discovered the deception, she was shocked to learn that school staff had systematically excluded her from major decisions about her child’s identity and well-being.

In Ludlow, Massachusetts, parents are likewise suing their school district for secretly encouraging and supporting their children's gender transitions. Emails revealed that school officials were advising students on how to socially transition—changing names and pronouns—while explicitly instructing staff not to inform the parents. When one concerned parent reached out to the school for clarification, she was misled regarding the full extent of the school’s actions.

The story is similar in Skaneateles, New York, where the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has filed a brief challenging a court decision that effectively allows school staff to keep parents in the dark when it comes to gender identity transitions. That case, though originating in another state, has national implications, as it may set legal precedent for whether schools can legally withhold this type of information from parents.

In Spreckels Union School District, California, the district settled a lawsuit with a mother who sued after learning that the school had supported her daughter’s social transition to a male identity, all without any parental notification. The school even advised the student not to tell her mother. After the story came to light, the child eventually chose to detransition and now identifies as female once again. The emotional damage was significant and entirely avoidable.

And in Delaware Valley Regional High School, New Jersey, a father is suing the school district for interfering with his parental rights. School officials allegedly supported his child’s transition and withheld critical information from him. Once again, the rationale behind this concealment was the assumption that school staff knew better than the child’s own parent.

Each of these cases underscores a dangerous trend: schools taking it upon themselves to guide children through life-altering identity decisions, while actively excluding the people who love and know these children best—their parents.

This is not merely a cultural issue. It’s a constitutional one. The Supreme Court has long upheld the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children. In Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), the Court affirmed that "the child is not the mere creature of the State." Yet in these cases, schools are acting as if they are. This principle of parental authority was recently reaffirmed in the Mahmoud v. Taylor Supreme Court decision.

Advocates of these secretive school policies argue that not all homes are safe, and, in some cases, students fear parental rejection. But rather than treating all parents as potential threats, the appropriate course is to address specific concerns through social services when abuse is suspected, not to adopt blanket policies that usurp parental authority. The answer to a dysfunctional few is not the disempowerment of the many.

The larger issue here is a growing ideological presumption in public education—that teachers and administrators are better equipped to guide children morally, psychologically, and even medically than their parents. That belief is not just arrogant; it is destructive. These are not minor issues of dress code or extracurricular participation. A child’s gender identity involves deep philosophical, psychological and spiritual questions. It is not the role of public institutions to step into that realm without the full knowledge and involvement of families.

When educators deliberately lie to parents or conceal critical information, they do not just breach trust—they undermine the foundational relationship between parent and child.

America’s parents must remain vigilant. These lawsuits reveal a national pattern, not isolated incidents. The well-being of children depends on strong families, not activist school bureaucracies. Our schools are supposed to be partners with parents, not adversaries working behind closed doors.

It is time to say clearly and without apology: schools must not facilitate the social or medical transition of any child without parental consent. Doing so is not compassion—it is coercion. And it must stop.