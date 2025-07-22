9-year-old Canadian girl whose father was charged with her murder was drowned, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A preliminary autopsy revealed that 9-year-old Canadian girl Melina Galanis Frattolin was drowned, and her death has been ruled a homicide, New York State Police said Tuesday.



Dr. Michael Sikirica performed the autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital on July 21.



While final lab results are pending, the cause of death was listed as asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, police said in a release.

Melina's father, 45-year-old Luciano Frattolin, is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse after allegedly fabricating a kidnapping story.



CANADIAN GIRL, 9, FOUND DEAD IN NEW YORK AFTER FATHER CLAIMED SHE WAS KIDNAPPED

Frattolin remains in custody at Essex County Correctional Facility after his arraignment Monday in Ticonderoga Town Court.

According to investigators, Melina and her father crossed into the U.S. from Canada on July 11 for what was supposed to be a vacation. Surveillance showed the pair in Saratoga Springs around 5:30 p.m. on July 19, and Melina spoke to her mother by phone an hour later.

But by 9:58 p.m., Frattolin called 911 from Lake George claiming his daughter had been abducted. Less than 16 hours later, Melina’s body was discovered in a shallow pond in Ticonderoga, around 30 miles away.



PADDLEBOARDER’S MYSTERIOUS KILLING ROCKS QUIET SUMMER VACATION AREA

Authorities said no evidence supported Frattolin’s claims of an abduction involving a suspicious van. Law enforcement agencies from New York, Canada, and the FBI assisted in the investigation.



New York state police are urging the public to submit tips, video, or dashcam footage showing the 2024 gray Toyota Prius the father and daughter traveled in between July 11 and July 19, particularly along I-87 Northway exits 28 to 20 during the evening of July 19.

If the public has any information, it can be sent to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov or by calling 518-873-2750.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Frattolin's Public Defender did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment. Fox News Digital could not reach the Ticonderoga Town Court for comment.



Fox News' Stepheny Price and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.