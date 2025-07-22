Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

9-year-old Canadian girl whose father was charged with her murder was drowned, authorities say

Melina Frattolin’s father is charged with murder after falsely reporting that she was kidnapped

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
A preliminary autopsy revealed that 9-year-old Canadian girl Melina Galanis Frattolin was drowned, and her death has been ruled a homicide, New York State Police said Tuesday.

Dr. Michael Sikirica performed the autopsy at Glens Falls Hospital on July 21. 

While final lab results are pending, the cause of death was listed as asphyxia due to drowning, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, police said in a release.

Melina's father, 45-year-old Luciano Frattolin, is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse after allegedly fabricating a kidnapping story. 

CANADIAN GIRL, 9, FOUND DEAD IN NEW YORK AFTER FATHER CLAIMED SHE WAS KIDNAPPED

A selfie shows Melina Galanis Frattolin

An autopsy on Monday revealed that Melina Galanis Frattolin, 9, died due to drowning and her death was ruled a homicide. (New York State Police)

Frattolin remains in custody at Essex County Correctional Facility after his arraignment Monday in Ticonderoga Town Court.

According to investigators, Melina and her father crossed into the U.S. from Canada on July 11 for what was supposed to be a vacation. Surveillance showed the pair in Saratoga Springs around 5:30 p.m. on July 19, and Melina spoke to her mother by phone an hour later.

But by 9:58 p.m., Frattolin called 911 from Lake George claiming his daughter had been abducted. Less than 16 hours later, Melina’s body was discovered in a shallow pond in Ticonderoga, around 30 miles away.

PADDLEBOARDER’S MYSTERIOUS KILLING ROCKS QUIET SUMMER VACATION AREA

Press conference on Melina Frattolin disappearance

Authorities held a press conference on Monday, July 21, in connection with the death of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin. (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Authorities said no evidence supported Frattolin’s claims of an abduction involving a suspicious van. Law enforcement agencies from New York, Canada, and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

New York state police are urging the public to submit tips, video, or dashcam footage showing the 2024 gray Toyota Prius the father and daughter traveled in between July 11 and July 19, particularly along I-87 Northway exits 28 to 20 during the evening of July 19. 

Booking photo of Luciano Frattolin, father charged in daughter’s death in New York

Luciano Frattolin, 45, is seen in a booking photo released by New York State Police. He is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his 9-year-old daughter Melina Frattolin. (New York State Police)

If the public has any information, it can be sent to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov or by calling 518-873-2750.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Frattolin's Public Defender did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for further comment. Fox News Digital could not reach the Ticonderoga Town Court for comment.

Fox News' Stepheny Price and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X